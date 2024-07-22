Who’ll Win in Paris? SI Picks Every Medal at the 2024 Olympics
After an Olympic cycle that saw a delayed Summer Games in Tokyo without any fans and a stripped-down atmosphere at the Winter Games in Beijing, Paris 2024 has finally arrived to bring the world-class competition back to its intended glory. Athletes (and their fans) from more than 200 nations will gather in the City of Light, where some of Paris’s most iconic spots will be used as venues—beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles and, of course, tennis at Roland-Garros. Below, Sports Illustrated contributor Brian Cazeneuve predicts the winner for each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be awarded in 329 events from July 26 through Aug. 11.
Jump to sport
- ARCHERY
- BADMINTON
- BASKETBALL
- BASKETBALL 3X3
- BOXING
- BREAKING
- CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT
- CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM
- CYCLING (BMX)
- CYCLING (MOUNTAIN BIKING)
- CYCLING (ROAD)
- CYCLING (TRACK)
- DIVING
- EQUESTRIAN
- FENCING
- FIELD HOCKEY
- GOLF
- GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)
- GYMNASTICS (RHYTHMIC)
- GYMNASTICS (TRAMPOLINE)
- HANDBALL
- JUDO
- MODERN PENTATHLON
- ROWING
- RUGBY SEVENS
- SAILING
- SHOOTING
- SKATEBOARDING
- SOCCER
- SPORT CLIMBING
- SURFING
- SWIMMING
- SWIMMING (ARTISTIC)
- SWIMMING (MARATHON)
- TABLE TENNIS
- TAEKWONDO
- TENNIS
- TRACK & FIELD
- TRIATHLON
- VOLLEYBALL (BEACH)
- VOLLEYBALL (INDOOR)
- WATER POLO
- WEIGHTLIFTING
- WRESTLING
ARCHERY
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Mete Gazoz (Turkiye)
Silver: Marcus D’Almeida (Brazil)
Bronze: Kim Woojin (South Korea)
Gazoz would be the first archer to win individual golds at consecutive Olympics.
MEN’S TEAM
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Netherlands
This event has been held at nine Olympics. South Korea has won eight medals, including six golds.
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Alejandra Valencia (Mexico)
Silver: Marie Horáčková (Czechia)
Bronze: Casey Kaufhold (U.S.)
Kaufhold shot her first bow at 3 years old.
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Germany
Bronze: France
This event has been held at nine Olympics. South Korea has won gold every time.
MIXED
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Taiwan
Victorious Koreans shot a rare Robin Hood arrow in Tokyo when An San’s shot went directly through Kim Je Deok’s arrow.
BADMINTON
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand)
Silver: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
Bronze: Kodai Naraoka (Japan)
Axelsen lives in dry Dubai because he suffers from asthma and rhinitis.
MEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Seo Seung-jae and Kang Min-hyuk (South Korea)
Silver: Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
Bronze: Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Denmark)
In 2023, Seo won both men’s doubles and mixed doubles at worlds.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
Silver: An Se-young (South Korea)
Bronze: Chen Yufei (China)
At 15, Yamaguchi became the youngest player to join the Japanese national team.
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan (China)
Silver: Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee (South Korea)
Bronze: Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Ramadhanti (Indonesia)
Indonesia has won eight Olympic golds, all in badminton.
MIXED DOUBLES
Gold: Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong (China)
Silver: Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu Jung (South Korea)
Bronze: Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino (Japan)
China won a medal in each badminton discipline at the Tokyo Games.
BASKETBALL
MEN’S
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Serbia
Bronze: Germany
Germany topped the U.S., 113–111, in the 2023 World Cup semifinals.
WOMEN’S
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Australia
Bronze: China
The U.S. outscored foes by 96 points over six games to win gold in Tokyo.
BASKETBALL 3X3
MEN’S
Gold: Serbia
Silver: Latvia
Bronze: U.S.
The U.S. roster features NBA journeyman Jimmer Fredette and Canyon Barry, son of Hall of Famer Rick.
WOMEN’S
Gold: U.S.
Silver: France
Bronze: China
Dearica Hamby replaces injured Cameron Brink on the U.S. squad.
BOXING
MEN’S 51KG
Gold: Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Billal Bennama (France)
Bronze: Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)
Bronze: Junior Alcantara (Dominican Republic)
At the 2023 World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, hometown favorite Dusmatov knocked out Bennama.
MEN’S 57 KG
Gold: Abdumalik Khalokov (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Saidel Horta (Cuba)
Bronze: Munarek Seitbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze: Jahmal Harvey (U.S.)
Harvey’s gold at Worlds at age 18 in 2021 made him the first U.S. male boxer to win an amateur title since 2007.
MEN’S 63.5 KG
Gold: Sofiane Oumiha (France)
Silver: Erislandy Álvarez (Cuba)
Bronze: Radoslav Rosenov (Bulgaria)
Bronze: Wyatt Sanford (Canada)
Sanford’s wife is Canadian Olympic diver Pamela Ware.
MEN’S 71 KG
Gold: Sewon Okazawa (Japan)
Silver: Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Aslanbek Shymbergenov (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Marco Verde (Mexico)
Okazawa’s full name is Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa. His father hails from Ghana.
MEN’S 80 KG
Gold: Arlen Lopez (Cuba)
Silver: Wanderley Pereira (Brazil)
Bronze: Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan (China)
Bronze: Moreno Fendero (France)
From Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwestern China, Tanatqan was born to Kazhak parents.
MEN’S 92 KG
Gold: Julio César La Cruz (Cuba)
Silver: Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine (Italy)
Bronze: Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Keno Machado (Brazil)
Cuba has won 41 Olympic golds in boxing; no more than 11 in any other sport.
MEN’S 92+ KG
Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Ayoub Ghadfa (Spain)
Bronze: Mahammad Abdullayev (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Davit Chaloyan (Armenia)
This class features a British boxer named Delicious Orie.
WOMEN’S 50 KG
Gold: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (Turkiye)
Silver: Wu Yu (China)
Bronze: Nikhat Zareen (India)
Bronze: Giordana Sorrentino (Italy)
In this class, Jennifer Lozano leads a U.S. team composed entirely of Olympic rookies.
WOMEN’S 54 KG
Gold: Huang Hsiao-wen (Taiwan)
Silver: Yeni Arias (Colombia)
Bronze: Jutamas Jitpong (Thailand)
Bronze: Munguntsetseg Enkhjargal (Mongolia)
No Taiwanese boxer has won Olympic gold.
WOMEN’S 57 KG
Gold: Irma Testa (Italy)
Silver: Svetlana Staneva (Bulgaria)
Bronze: Esra Yıldız (Turkiye)
Bronze: Karina Ibragimova (Kazakhstan)
At 2023 Worlds, Testa won the quarters, semis and finals each by 5–0 scores.
WOMEN’S 60 KG
Gold: Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)
Silver: Estelle Mossely (France)
Bronze: Oh Yeon Ji (South Korea)
Bronze: Yang Wenlu (China)
Mossely’s husband, Tony Yoka, was a boxing gold medalist in 2016.
WOMEN’S 66 KG
Gold: Yang Liu (China)
Silver: Janjaem Suwannapheng (Thailand)
Bronze: Beatriz Soares (Brazil)
Bronze: Busenaz Sürmeneli (Turkiye)
Sürmeneli is the reigning Olympic and two-time champ at this weight class.
WOMEN’S 75 KG
Gold: Tammara Thibeault (Canada)
Silver: Atheyna Bylon (Panama)
Bronze: Rady Gramane (Mozambique)
Bronze: Li Qian (China)
Thibault has a B.S. in linguistics with minors in Spanish and Mandarin.
BREAKING
B-BOYS
Gold: Danis Civil (France)
Silver: Victor Montalvo (U.S.)
Bronze: Philip Kim (Canada)
Civil, aka Dany Dann, is a nurse born in French Guiana.
B-GIRLS
Gold: Dominika Banevič (Lithuania)
Silver: India Sardjoe (Netherlands)
Bronze: Liu Qingyi (China)
The 35-year-old Queen from Queens, Sunny Choi is a strong U.S. contender.
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT
MEN’S CANOE SINGLE 1,000 METER
Gold: Sebastian Brendel (Germany)
Silver: Martin Fuksa (Czechia)
Bronze: Cătălin Chirilă (Romania)
At 36, Brendel has amassed 30 world and Olympic medals.
MEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500 METER
Gold: Peter Kreschmer and Tim Hecker (Germany)
Silver: Liu Hao and Ji Bowen (China)
Bronze: Adrien Bart and Loic Leonard (France)
Kreschmer won gold at this event with another partner at the 2012 Olympics in London.
MEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 1,000 METER
Gold: Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)
Silver: Tom Green (Australia)
Bronze: Ádám Varga (Hungary)
Among other honors, Pimenta is a Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.
MEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500 METER
Gold: Bence Nádas and Sándor Tótka (Hungary)
Silver: João Ribeiro and Messias Baptista (Portugal)
Bronze: Jean van der Westhuyzen and Tom Green (Australia)
At the 2023 Worlds, the top eight kayaks were separated by nine-tenths of a second.
MEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500 METER
Gold: Germany
Silver: Ukraine
Bronze: Hungary
Germany returns three of the four canoeists who won gold in this event in Tokyo.
WOMEN’S CANOE SINGLE 200 METER
Gold: Yarisleidis Cirilo Duboy (Cuba)
Silver: Nevin Harrison (U.S.)
Bronze: Lin Wenjun (China)
Harrison won her first world title in 2019 at age 17.
WOMEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500 METER
Gold: Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya (China)
Silver: Antía Jácome and María Corbera (Spain)
Bronze: Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie (Canada)
Xu and Sun struck gold when this event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 500 METER
Gold: Lisa Carrington (New Zealand)
Silver: Emma Jørgensen (Denmark)
Bronze: Tamara Csipes (Hungary)
At 35, Carrington has already won five golds over the last three Olympics.
WOMEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500 METER
Gold: Emma Jørgensen and Frederikke Matthiesen (Denmark)
Silver: Paulina Paszek and Jule Hake (Germany)
Bronze: Martyna Klatt and Helena Wisniewska (Poland)
Paszek is a native of Poland, one of her pair’s rivals.
WOMEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500 METER
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Spain
Bronze: Poland
New Zealand’s Alicia Hoskin underwent heart surgery in 2017.
CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM
MEN’S CANOE SINGLE
Gold: Ben Savšek (Slovenia)
Silver: Lukáš Rohan (Czechia)
Bronze: Nicolas Gestin (France)
Savšek has been in the top 10 of the overall World Cup standings since 2009.
MEN’S KAYAK SINGLE
Gold: Joe Clarke (Great Britain)
Silver: Jiří Prskavec (Czechia)
Bronze: Mathis Soudi (Morocco)
French-born Soudi would be the first Olympic canoe-kayak medalist from Morocco.
MEN’S KAYAK CROSS
Gold: Joe Clarke (Great Britain)
Silver: Martin Dougoud (Switzerland)
Bronze: Boris Neveu (France)
Clarke angrily opposed his non-selection to the British team in Tokyo.
WOMEN’S CANOE SINGLE
Gold: Mallory Franklin (Great Britain)
Silver: Jessica Fox (Australia)
Bronze: Kimberley Woods (Great Britain)
Third at Worlds in 2022, Monica Doria could become Andorra’s first Olympic medalist.
WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE
Gold: Jessica Fox (Australia)
Silver: Ricarda Funk (Germany)
Bronze: Maialen Chourraut (Spain)
Fox’s mother competed for France. Her father competed for Great Britain.
WOMEN’S KAYAK CROSS
Gold: Camille Prigent (France)
Silver: Kimberley Woods (Great Britain)
Bronze: Eva Terčelj (Slovenia)
Prigent’s father, Jean-Yves and brother, Yves, both won world slalom medals.
CYCLING (BMX)
MEN’S RACING
Gold: Joris Daudet (France)
Silver: Sylvain André (France)
Bronze: Romain Mahieu (France)
How dominant is France? World silver in 2023, Arthur Pilard didn’t qualify for the Olympics.
MEN’S FREESTYLE
Gold: Logan Martin (Australia)
Silver: Kieran Reilly (Great Britain)
Bronze: Anthony Jeanjean (France)
Reilly gained fame when he landed a 720 as an 11-year old.
WOMEN’S RACING
Gold: Bethany Shriever (Great Britain)
Silver: Alise Willoughby (U.S.)
Bronze: Saya Sakakibara (Australia)
Willoughby crashed in a prelim in Tokyo, where Shriever won gold.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE
Gold: Hannah Roberts (U.S.)
Silver: Charlotte Worthington (Great Britain)
Bronze: Iveta Miculyčová (Czechia)
Miculyčová was 16 when she won the European Championship despite a hematoma in her leg.
CYCLING (MOUNTAIN BIKING)
MEN’S
Gold: Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)
Silver: Sam Gaze (New Zealand)
Bronze: David Valero (Spain)
Pidcock won gold in Tokyo two months after breaking his collarbone.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
Silver: Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
Bronze: Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
In 2015, Ferrand-Prevost became the first cyclist to hold world titles in mountain bike, road and cyclo-cross events.
CYCLING (ROAD)
MEN’S ROAD RACE
Gold: Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
Silver: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
Bronze: Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
Britain’s mountain bike favorite Pidcock could pull off a tough double here.
MEN’S TIME TRIAL
Gold: Josh Tarling (Great Britain)
Silver: Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Bronze: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
Tarling and Ganna are also eyeing tough doubles with races on the track, too.
WOMEN’S ROAD RACE
Gold: Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
Silver: Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
Bronze: Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
Vos won Olympic golds in the road and track’s points race. She’s 37 now.
WOMEN’S TIME TRIAL
Gold: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
Silver: Chloé Dygert (U.S.)
Bronze: Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
Van Dijk started her sporting career as a competitive speed skater.
CYCLING (TRACK)
MEN’S SPRINT
Gold: Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Silver: Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
Bronze: Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
Not only Trinidad, but also Suriname (Jair Tjon En Fa), could win its first Olympic cycling medals here.
MEN’S KEIRIN
Gold: Kevin Quintero (Colombia)
Silver: Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Bronze: Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
Glaetzer has overcome thyroid cancer.
MEN’S OMNIUM
Gold: Benjamin Thomas (France)
Silver: Iúri Leitão (Portugal)
Bronze: Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
The 28-year-old Thomas won a silver in omnium at the 2023 world championships.
MEN’S MADISON
Gold: Yoeri Havik and Jan-Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
Silver: Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
Bronze: Benjamin Thomas and Thomas Boudat (France)
Havik recalls crying and ranting to coax his parents to purchase his first bike.
MEN’S TEAM SPRINT
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Great Britain
The Dutch snapped Britain’s three-Games win streak in Tokyo by less than a tenth of a second.
MEN’S TEAM PURSUIT
Gold: Denmark
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Italy
The Italians snapped Britain’s three-Games win streak in Tokyo by less than two-tenths of a second.
WOMEN’S SPRINT
Gold: Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
Silver: Lea Friedrich (Germany)
Bronze: Mathilde Gros (France)
Friedrich has won silver at the last three world championships.
WOMEN’S KEIRIN
Gold: Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
Silver: Lea Friedrich (Germany)
Bronze: Martha Bayona (Colombia)
Andrews was born 15 minutes shy of the year 2000.
WOMEN’S OMNIUM
Gold: Jennifer Valente (U.S.)
Silver: Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
Bronze: Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
Valente won this event handily at the Tokyo Games.
WOMEN’S MADISON
Gold: Neah Evans and Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Silver: Marion Borras and Clara Copponi (France)
Bronze: Georgia Baker and Alex Manly (Australia)
Evans worked as a veterinary surgeon before becoming a full-time pro cyclist.
WOMEN’S TEAM SPRINT
Gold: Germany
Silver: China
Bronze: Great Britain
Britain leads all nations in Olympic track cycling golds (33) and total medals (78).
WOMEN’S TEAM PURSUIT
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: France
Bronze: New Zealand
British Olympic champ Katie Archibald suffered a broken leg and will miss the Games.
DIVING
MEN’S 3-METER SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Wang Zongyuan (China)
Silver: Osmar Olvera (Mexico)
Bronze: Xie Siyi (China)
Olvera is the reigning world champ in the 1-meter event not contested at the Games.
MEN’S 10-METER PLATFORM
Gold: Cassiel Rousseau (Australia)
Silver: Yang Hao (China)
Bronze: Cao Yuan (China)
Rousseau’s grandfather, Michel Rousseau, won Olympic gold in cycling in 1956.
MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 3-METER SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi (China)
Silver: Jules Bouyer and Alexis Jandard (France)
Bronze: Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher (Great Britain)
With 47 Olympic diving golds, China trails only the U.S. by two. Expect that to change in Paris.
MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 10-METER PLATFORM
Gold: Yang Hao and Lian Junjie (China)
Silver: Matty Lee and Noah Williams (Great Britain)
Bronze: Kirill Boliukh and Oleksiy Sereda (Ukraine)
In Tokyo, Lee won gold with Tom Daley by a single point to prevent a Chinese sweep of eight events.
WOMEN’S 3-METER SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chen Yiwen (China)
Silver: Maddison Keeney (Australia)
Bronze: Chang Yani (China)
A Chinese diver has won this event at nine straight Olympics.
WOMEN’S 10-METER PLATFORM
Gold: Quan Hongchan (China)
Silver: Chen Yuxi (China)
Bronze: Caeli McKay (Canada)
Quan was introduced to diving after a local coach saw her playing hopscotch.
WOMEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 3-METER SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani (China)
Silver: Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen (Great Britain)
Bronze: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (U.S.)
At 27, Bacon is a first-time Olympian after seven back fractures.
WOMEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 10-METER PLATFORM
Gold: Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan (China)
Silver: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (Great Britain)
Bronze: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (U.S.)
Perrato’s dad, Mike, coached Olympic swim great Jenny Thompson.
EQUESTRIAN
INDIVIDUAL DRESSAGE
Gold: Charlotte Fry (Great Britain)
Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (Denmark)
Bronze: Isabell Werth (Germany)
At 55, Werth has won medals at six Olympics.
INDIVIDUAL EVENTING
Gold: Yasmin Ingham (Great Britain)
Silver: Sandra Auffarth (Germany)
Bronze: Tim Price (New Zealand)
Price’s wife, Jonelle, won an eventing medal for the Kiwis in 2012.
INDIVIDUAL JUMPING
Gold: Henrik von Eckermann (Sweden)
Silver: Ben Maher (Great Britain)
Bronze: Philipp Weishaupt (Germany)
Germany leads all countries with 28 Olympic equestrian golds and 56 medals.
TEAM DRESSAGE
Gold: Denmark
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Great Britain
Denmark has won six Olympic equestrian medals, but never gold.
TEAM EVENTING
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: France
Bronze: Australia
After a heavy fall 11 years ago, Britain’s Laura Collett was placed in an induced coma for six days.
TEAM JUMPING
Gold: Sweden
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Great Britain
Equestrian is the one Olympic sport in which men and women compete together in every event.
FENCING
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL ÉPÉE
Gold: Davide Di Veroli (Italy)
Silver: Mate Koch (Hungary)
Bronze: Romain Cannone (France)
Cannone learned fencing on the Lower East Side of New York when his family lived in the U.S.
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL FOIL
Gold: Tommaso Marini (Italy)
Silver: Kyosuke Matsuyama (Japan)
Bronze: Nick Itkin (U.S.)
Itkin is the first U.S. man to win individual medals at consecutive world championships.
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL SABRE
Gold: Eli Dershwitz (U.S.)
Silver: Áron Szilágyi (Hungary)
Bronze: Sandro Bazadze (Georgia)
Dershwitz’s maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors.
MEN’S TEAM ÉPÉE
Gold: Italy
Silver: France
Bronze: Venezuela
Rare South American medalist Venezuela scored one-point wins against Spain and Hungary for world bronze in 2023.
MEN’S TEAM FOIL
Gold: Italy
Silver: France
Bronze: China
Italy has the most golds in men’s fencing, 39, one more than France, which has the most medals, 104, one more than Italy.
MEN’S TEAM SABRE
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Hungary
Bronze: U.S.
Once-powerful Hungary won this event at seven straight Olympics from 1928 to ’60.
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL ÉPÉE
Gold: Marie-Florence Candassamy (France)
Silver: Alberta Santuccio (Italy)
Bronze: Vivian Kong (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong still competes separately from China at the Olympics.
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL FOIL
Gold: Alice Volpi (Italy)
Silver: Arianna Errigo (Italy)
Bronze: Lee Kiefer (U.S.)
Defending champ Kiefer married Olympic foilist Gerek Meinhardt in 2019.
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL SABRE
Gold: Misaki Emura (Japan)
Silver: Despina Georgiadou (Greece)
Bronze: Yoana Ilieva (Bulgaria)
No Japanese woman has won an Olympic fencing medal.
WOMEN’S TEAM ÉPÉE
Gold: Poland
Silver: Italy
Bronze: South Korea
These were also the standing at the 2023 Worlds. They were reversed in ’22.
WOMEN’S TEAM FOIL
Gold: Italy
Silver: France
Bronze: Japan
The U.S. women will also contend for a medal here.
WOMEN’S TEAM SABRE
Gold: Hungary
Silver: France
Bronze: Spain
This is a huge jump for Hungary, which placed eighth in Tokyo.
FIELD HOCKEY
MEN’S
Gold: Belgium
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Australia
Belgian defender Alexander Hendrickx led all scorers at the Tokyo Games with 14 goals.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Argentina
Bronze: Germany
At the 2022 World Cup, Argentines won top scorer, best player and best goalkeeper, but still fell to the Dutch.
GOLF
MEN’S
Gold: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.)
Silver: Rory McIlroy (Ireland)
Bronze: Xander Schauffele (U.S.)
Schauffele carded a second-round 63 en route to a one-stroke victory in Tokyo.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Nelly Korda (U.S.)
Silver: Celine Boutier (France)
Bronze: Yin Ruoning (China)
Korda carded a second-round 62 en route to a one-stroke victory in Tokyo.
GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)
MEN’S TEAM
Gold: Japan
Silver: China
Bronze: Bulgaria
The U.S. men could challenge for bronze.
MEN’S ALL-AROUND
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)
Silver: Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine)
Bronze: Fred Richard (U.S.)
Richard has nearly a million followers on his social-media platforms.
MEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE
Gold: Artem Dolgopyat (Israel)
Silver: Carlos Yulo (Philippines)
Bronze: Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan)
Reigning champ Dolgopyat was born in Ukraine.
MEN’S POMMEL HORSE
Gold: Rhys Mcclenaghan (Ireland)
Silver: Max Whitlock (Great Britain)
Bronze: Ahmad Abu Al-Soud (Jordan)
The best on the U.S. team, Stephen Nedoroscik, does only this event.
MEN’S RINGS
Gold: Liu Yang (China)
Silver: Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece)
Bronze: Asher Hong (U.S.)
Parkour practitioner Petrounias has two screws holding a finger in place and twice underwent hernia surgery.
MEN’S VAULT
Gold: Jake Jarman (Great Britain)
Silver: Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine)
Bronze: Artur Davtyan (Armenia)
Armenia has won 18 Olympic medals, but only two golds.
MEN’S PARALLEL BARS
Gold: Lukas Dauser (Germany)
Silver: Zou Jingyuan (China)
Bronze: Fred Richard (U.S.)
A coach noticed Zou and brought him into gymnastics at age three.
MEN’S HORIZONTAL BAR
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)
Silver: Tin Srbić (Croatia)
Bronze: Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan)
Srbic was six when he broke two bones in his arm falling off the bar. It didn’t stop him.
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: U.S.
Silver: France
Bronze: Brazil
U.S. women have won a team medal at eight straight Olympics.
WOMEN’S ALL-AROUND
Gold: Simone Biles (U.S.)
Silver: Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)
Bronze: Qiu Qiyuan (China)
Biles has won an astounding 23 gold medals at world championships; four at the Olympics.
WOMEN’S VAULT
Gold: Simone Biles (U.S.)
Silver: Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)
Bronze: Jade Carey (U.S.)
Britain’s three-time European champ Jessica Gadirova is out with a torn ACL.
WOMEN’S UNEVEN BARS
Gold: Kaylia Nemour (Algeria)
Silver: Suni Lee (U.S.)
Bronze: Qiu Qiyuan (China)
Algeria has never won an Olympic gymnastics medal.
WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM
Gold: Zhou Yaqin (China)
Silver: Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)
Bronze: Simone Biles (U.S.)
Andrade and her seven siblings were raised by a single mom who cleaned houses to support them.
WOMEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE
Gold: Simone Biles (U.S.)
Silver: Sabrina Voinea (Romania)
Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)
No other woman has completed Biles’s triple-twisting double back tuck tumbling pass in competition.
GYMNASTICS (RHYTHMIC)
INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Darja Varfolomeev (Germany)
Silver: Sofia Raffaeli (Italy)
Bronze: Daria Atamanov (Israel)
Russian-born Varfolomeev won five golds at the 2023 Worlds in Spain.
GROUP
Gold: Bulgaria
Silver: Spain
Bronze: Israel
The Russian group won medals at all seven Olympics that held the event.
GYMNASTICS (TRAMPOLINE)
MEN’S
Gold: Yan Langyu (China)
Silver: Ivan Litvinovich (AIN)
Bronze: Ryusei Nishioka (Japan)
Litvinovich was granted Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) status despite signing a letter of support for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Bryony Page (Great Britain)
Silver: Zhu Xueying (China)
Bronze: Hikaru Mori (Japan)
World champ Page wrote her university dissertation about sounds made by dinosaurs.
HANDBALL
MEN’S
Gold: Denmark
Silver: France
Bronze: Spain
At 40, France’s Serbian-born Nikola Karabatic could become the sport’s first four-time Olympic champ.
WOMEN’S
Gold: France
Silver: Norway
Bronze: Sweden
A Nordic nation has won an Olympic medal each year since 1988.
JUDO
MEN’S -60 KG
Gold: Francisco Garrigós (Spain)
Silver: Giorgi Sardalashvili (Georgia)
Bronze: Dilshodbek Baratov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Enkhtaivan Ariunbold (Mongolia)
Mongolia has won 30 Olympic medals, but only two golds.
MEN’S -66 KG
Gold: Hifumi Abe (Japan)
Silver: Walide Khyar (France)
Bronze: Denis Vieru (Moldova)
Bronze: An Baul (South Korea)
Abe has won four world titles and also took gold at the Tokyo Games.
MEN’S -73 KG
Gold: Nils Stump (Switzerland)
Silver: Soichi Hashimoto (Japan)
Bronze: Manuel Lombardo (Italy)
Bronze: Hidayat Heydarov (Azerbaijan)
Stump became Switzerland’s first world judo champ in 2023.
MEN’S -81 KG
Gold: Tato Grigalashvili (Georgia)
Silver: Matthias Casse (Belgium)
Bronze: Wachid Borchashvili (Austria)
Bronze: Takanori Nagase (Japan)
Casse became Belgium’s first world judo champ in 2021.
MEN’S -90 KG
Gold: Lasha Bekauri (Georgia)
Silver: Davlat Bobonov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Marcus Nyman (Sweden)
Bronze: Ivan Silva Morales (Cuba)
Bekauri lost to teammate Luka Maisuradze in the 2023 world final. It’s one per country per weight class at the Olympics.
MEN’S -100 KG
Gold: Lukas Krpalek (Czechia)
Silver: Zelym Kotsoiev (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Muzaffarbek Turoboyev (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Ilia Sulamanidze (Georgia)
Two-time champ Krpalek started judo when his uncle thought he was enrolling him in karate.
MEN’S +100 KG
Gold: Teddy Riner (France)
Silver: Temur Rakhimov (Tajikistan)
Bronze: Rafael Silva (Brazil)
Bronze: Alisher Yusupov (Uzbekistan)
Riner, 35, has won golds at the last three Olympics and is considered the GOAT by many.
WOMEN’S -48 KG
Gold: Natsumi Tsunoda (Japan)
Silver: Assunta Scutto (Italy)
Bronze: Bavuudorj Baasankhuu (Mongolia)
Bronze: Shirine Boukli (France)
Just 22, Scutto has won medals at three straight world championships.
WOMEN’S -52 KG
Gold: Distria Krasniqi (Kosovo)
Silver: Uta Abe (Japan)
Bronze: Amandine Buchard (France)
Bronze: Diyora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan)
Abe’s brother, Hifumi, was an Olympic judo champ in Tokyo
WOMEN’S -57 KG
Gold: Haruka Funakubo (Japan)
Silver: Christa Deguchi (Canada)
Bronze: Lkhagvatogoogiin Enkhriilen (Mongolia)
Bronze: Huh Mimi (South Korea)
Hobbled by a knee injury in second grade, Funakubo did 1,000 pull-ups a day for a month.
WOMEN’S -63 KG
Gold: Clarisse Agbegnenou (France)
Silver: Andreja Leški (Slovenia)
Bronze: Joanne van Lieshout (Netherlands)
Bronze: Miku Takaichi (Japan)
Six-time world champ Agbegnenou eyes her first major title as a mom.
WOMEN’S -70 KG
Gold: Saki Niizoe (Japan)
Silver: Marie-Eve Gahié (France)
Bronze: Michaela Polleres (Austria)
Bronze: Barbara Matić (Croatia)
Japan has won the most Olympics judo golds (48) followed by France (16).
WOMEN’S -78 KG
Gold: Inbar Lanir (Israel)
Silver: Madeleine Malonga (France)
Bronze: Alice Bellandi (Italy)
Bronze: Anna-Maria Wagner (Germany)
Lanir’s secret advantage is a background in ballet.
WOMEN’S +78 KG
Gold: Akira Sone (Japan)
Silver: Idalys Ortiz (Cuba)
Bronze: Kayra Ozdemir (Turkiye)
Bronze: Romane Dicko (France)
At 34, Ortiz is trying to become the second judoka to win medals at five Olympics.
MIXED TEAM
Gold: Japan
Silver: France
Bronze: Israel
Bronze: Germany
France won this event when it made its debut in Tokyo.
MODERN PENTATHLON
MEN’S
Gold: Joe Choong (Great Britain)
Silver: Mohanad Shaban (Egypt)
Bronze: Emiliano Hernández (Mexico)
Choong’s brother, Henry, is in the event . . . competing for Slovakia.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Elena Micheli (Italy)
Silver: Michelle Gulyas (Hungary)
Bronze: Alice Sotero (Italy)
Micheli has won three world titles since a 33rd-place showing in Tokyo.
ROWING
MEN’S SINGLE SCULLS
Gold: Oliver Zeidler (Germany)
Silver: Tom Mackintosh (New Zealand)
Bronze: Simon van Dorp (Netherlands)
Zeidler’s grandfather and aunt were Olympic rowing medalists.
MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink (Netherlands)
Silver: Valent Sinković and Martin Sinković (Croatia)
Bronze: Aleix Garcia and Rodrigo Conde (Spain)
At 35, Valent is the older brother by one year.
MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan (Ireland)
Silver: Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares (Italy)
Bronze: Stanislav Kovalov and Igor Khmara (Ukraine)
O’Donovan’s cousin Emily Hegarty won bronze in the coxless fours in Tokyo.
MEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS
Gold: Italy
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Poland
Dutch rower Finn Florijn withdrew after the heats in Tokyo because of COVID-19.
MEN’S PAIR
Gold: Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George (Great Britain)
Silver: Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan (Romania)
Bronze: Roman Roosli and Andrin Gulich (Switzerland)
Cozmiuc’s wife, Ionela, won three world golds in lightweight sculls
MEN’S FOUR
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: Australia
Britain’s David Ambler rowed for Harvard. American Liam Corrigan rowed for Oxford.
MEN’S EIGHT
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Australia
This was the order of medalists at the world championships in 2022 and ’23.
WOMEN’S SINGLE SCULLS
Gold: Karolien Florijn (Netherlands)
Silver: Emma Twigg (New Zealand)
Bronze: Tara Rigney (Australia)
Florijn’s parents were Olympic rowers. Her dad, Ronald, won gold in 1988.
WOMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis (Romania)
Silver: Sophia Vitas and Kristi Wagner (U.S.)
Bronze: Donata Karalienė and Dovilė Rimkutė (Lithuania)
At 35, Karalienė is 13 years older than her partner, Rimkutė.
WOMEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Great Britain)
Silver: Molly Reckford and Michelle Sechser (U.S.)
Bronze: Gianina van Groningen and Ionela Cozmiuc (Romania)
The U.S. and Romania qualified the most boats, 12 each, for the Paris Games.
WOMEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: China
Bronze: Netherlands
The Chinese won this race by more than six seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.
WOMEN’S PAIR
Gold: Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester (Netherlands)
Silver: Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Anghel (Romania)
Bronze: Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre (Australia)
Morrison and McIntyre received The Order of Australia for service to Australia and Humanity.
WOMEN’S FOUR
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Romania
With 31 Olympic golds, Britain may pass the U.S. and the GDR (both 33) for the most in history.
WOMEN’S EIGHT
Gold: Romania
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: Canada
At 41, two-time champ Meghan “Moose” Musnicki will be the oldest U.S. woman to row at an Olympics.
RUGBY SEVENS
MEN’S
Gold: Fiji
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Australia
All three of Fiji’s Olympic medals have come in rugby sevens.
WOMEN’S
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Australia
Bronze: France
The U.S. women could win its first medal in the sport.
SAILING
MEN’S WINDSURFING
Gold: Nicolò Renna (Italy)
Silver: Luuc van Opzeeland (Netherlands)
Bronze: Sebastian Kördel (Germany)
Ethan Westera has an outside chance to win Aruba’s first Olympic medal.
MEN’S DINGHY
Gold: Matthew Wearn (Australia)
Silver: Michael Beckett (Great Britain)
Bronze: Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)
Wearn considered a career in Aussie Rules Football.
MEN’S KITEBOARDING
Gold: Maximilian Maeder (Singapore)
Silver: Axel Mazella (France)
Bronze: Toni Vodišek (Slovenia)
Joseph Schooling’s swim victory in 2016 is Singapore’s only Olympic gold.
MEN’S SKIFF
Gold: Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (Netherlands)
Silver: Erwan Fischer and Clément Péquin (France)
Bronze: Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (Spain)
Lambriex won his first world medal at age 12 in the optimist class, set for young sailors.
WOMEN’S WINDSURFING
Gold: Emma Wilson (Great Britain)
Silver: Pilar Lamadrid (Spain)
Bronze: Sharon Kantor (Israel)
Emma Wilson’s mom, Penny, sailed at two Olympics for Great Britain.
WOMEN’S DINGHY
Gold: Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)
Silver: Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)
Bronze: Emma Plasschaert (Belgium)
Now 36, Bouwmeester has won a medal of every color in her Olympic career.
WOMEN’S KITEBOARDING
Gold: Lauriane Nolot (France)
Silver: Ellie Aldridge (Great Britain)
Bronze: Daniela Moroz (U.S.)
Now 23, Moroz won her first world title in China at age 16.
WOMEN’S SKIFF
Gold: Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (Netherlands)
Silver: Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (Brazil)
Bronze: Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine (Australia)
Haseldine coaxed Price out of her five-year retirement to chase an Olympic medal.
MIXED MULTIHULL
Gold: Caterina Banti and Ruggero Tita (Italy)
Silver: Anna Burnet and John Gimson (Great Britain)
Bronze: Eugenia Bosco and Mateo Majdalani (Argentina)
Tita is both a computer-engineering nerd, and an extreme-sports dude.
MIXED DINGHY
Gold: Jordi Zammar and Nora Brugman (Spain)
Silver: Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (Japan)
Bronze: Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion (France)
The 470 is being contested at the Games as a mixed event for the first time.
SHOOTING
MEN’S 10-METER AIR PISTOL
Gold: Zhang Bowen (China)
Silver: Robin Walter (Germany)
Bronze: Pavlo Korostylov (Ukraine)
Korostylov and his older sister, Yuliya are both world champions in pistol events.
MEN’S 25-METER RAPID-FIRE PISTOL
Gold: Clément Bessaguet (France)
Silver: Li Yuehong (China)
Bronze: Florian Peter (Germany)
Pakistan has never won individual gold or silver. Ghulum Bashir could change that.
MEN’S 10-METER AIR RIFLE
Gold: Danilo Sollazzo (Italy)
Silver: Victor Lindgren (Sweden)
Bronze: Sheng Lihao (China)
Lindgren became world champ last year at age 20.
MEN’S 50-METER RIFLE 3 POSITIONS
Gold: Jiří Přívratský (Czechia)
Silver: Alexander Schmirl (Austria)
Bronze: Aishwary Tomar (India)
Born into a farming family, Tomar learned hunting before sport shooting.
MEN’S TRAP
Gold: James Willett (Australia)
Silver: Alberto Fernández (Spain)
Bronze: Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia)
Cernogoraz works as a waiter at his dad’s restaurant in Novigrad.
MEN’S SKEET
Gold: Azmy Mehelba (Egypt)
Silver: Jesper Hansen (Denmark)
Bronze: Tammaro Cassandro (Italy)
Mehelba has a shooting range named for him in Alexandria.
WOMEN’S 10-METER AIR PISTOL
Gold: Jiang Ranxin (China)
Silver: Zorana Arunović (Serbia)
Bronze: Anna Korakaki (Greece)
Korakaki has a tattoo of the Olympic rings on her shooting hand.
WOMEN’S 25-METER PISTOL
Gold: Doreen Vennekamp (Germany)
Silver: Anna Korakaki (Greece)
Bronze: Camille Jedrzejewski (France)
The sport’s governing body chose Vennekamp as Female Shooter of the Year for 2023.
WOMEN’S 10-METER AIR RIFLE
Gold: Han Jiayu (China)
Silver: Anna Janssen (Germany)
Bronze: Huang Yuting (China)
China won 15 golds at the 2023 world championships. No other nation had more than six.
WOMEN’S 50-METER RIFLE 3 POSITIONS
Gold: Zhang Qiongyue (China)
Silver: Seonaid McIntosh (Great Britain)
Bronze: Han Jiayu (China)
McIntosh has a master’s in mechanical engineering.
WOMEN’S TRAP
Gold: Fátima Gálvez (Spain)
Silver: Alessandra Perilli (San Marino)
Bronze: Mariya Dmitriyenko (Kazakhstan)
In Tokyo, Perilli became the country’s first Olympic bronze medalist and then silver medalist.
WOMEN’S SKEET
Gold: Diana Bacosi (Italy)
Silver: Danka Barteková (Slovakia)
Bronze: Dania Vizzi (U.S.)
Vizzi (aka Shooterina) turned down a dance career at Juilliard to pursue shooting.
MIXED 10-METER AIR RIFLE
Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao (China)
Silver: Océanne Muller and Romain Aufrère (France)
Bronze: Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan (India)
A century ago in Paris, the U.S. won team rifle gold after Sidney Hinds was accidentally wounded just before shooting 50 for 50.
MIXED 10-METER AIR PISTOL
Gold: Camille Jedrzejewski and Florian Fouquet (France)
Silver: Jiang Ranxin and Zhang Bowen (China)
Bronze: Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker (India)
Shooting made its Olympic debut at the first Paris Games in 1900.
MIXED SKEET
Gold: Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti (Italy)
Silver: Jiang Yiting and Lyu Jianlin (China)
Bronze: Efthimios Mitas and Emmanouela Katzouraki (Greece)
At 41, Bacossi is eyeing a medal at her third straight Olympics.
SKATEBOARDING
MEN’S PARK
Gold: Gavin Bottger (U.S.)
Silver: Keegan Palmer (Australia)
Bronze: Augusto Akio (Brazil)
Palmer was born in San Diego. His family moved to the Gold Coast when he was 1-year-old.
MEN’S STREET
Gold: Sora Shirai (Japan)
Silver: Aurélien Giraud (France)
Bronze: Nyjah Huston (U.S.)
Now 29, Huston has been the face of his event for a decade.
WOMEN’S PARK
Gold: Kokona Hiraki (Japan)
Silver: Sky Brown (Great Britain)
Bronze: Arisa Trew (Australia)
In Tokyo, where she won bronze, Brown became Britain’s youngest Olympian in history at age 13.
WOMEN’S STREET
Gold: Rayssa Leal (Brazil)
Silver: Chloe Covell (Australia)
Bronze: Funa Nakayama (Japan)
Without reigning Olympic champ Momiji Nishiya, 15-year-old Liz Akama and 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa will compete for Japan.
SOCCER
MEN’S
Gold: France
Silver: Argentina
Bronze: Spain
The hosts are seeking partial payback for World Cup heartbreak.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Spain
Silver: Australia
Bronze: France
After a disastrous World Cup, the rebuilding U.S. women’s team—without Alex Morgan—could still medal.
SPORT CLIMBING
MEN’S BOULDER AND LEAD
Gold: Jakob Schubert (Austria)
Silver: Sorato Anraku (Japan)
Bronze: Alexander Megos (Germany)
Last year, Anraku became the first climber to win the lead and boulder World Cup titles in his first season. He’s still 17.
MEN’S SPEED
Gold: Matteo Zurloni (Italy)
Silver: Veddriq Leonardo (Indonesia)
Bronze: Wu Peng (China)
At 18, American Sam Watson is fast climbing into contention with a strong season.
WOMEN’S BOULDER AND LEAD
Gold: Janja Garnbret (Slovenia)
Silver: Brooke Raboutou (U.S.)
Bronze: Natalia Grossman (U.S.)
Garnbret is generally considered the great female climber in history.
WOMEN’S SPEED
Gold: Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland)
Silver: Emma Hunt (U.S.)
Bronze: Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi (Indonesia)
Hunt graduated a year early from high school—of course she’s a speed climber.
SURFING
MEN’S
Gold: Gabe Medina (Brazil)
Silver: John John Florence (U.S.)
Bronze: Jack Robinson (Australia)
Florence first rode on a surfboard at six months old. His mom helped.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Vahiné Fierro (France)
Silver: Molly Picklum (Australia)
Bronze: Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil)
Fierro hails from French Polynesia, this year’s site of Olympic surfing, nearly 10,000 miles from Paris.
SWIMMING
MEN’S 50-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Cameron McEvoy (Australia)
Silver: Ben Proud (Great Britain)
Bronze: Caeleb Dressel (U.S.)
Physics and math whiz McEvoy has worn swim caps depicting electrons and gravitational waves.
MEN’S 100-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Pan Zhanle (China)
Silver: David Popovici (Romania)
Bronze: Kyle Chalmers (Australia)
Chalmers has undergone heart surgery three times.
MEN’S 200-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: David Popovici (Romania)
Silver: Lukas Märtens (Germany)
Bronze: Matt Richards (Great Britain)
Still just 19, Popovici was named Male World Swimmer of the Year by Swimming World magazine in 2022.
MEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Lukas Märtens (Germany)
Silver: Elijah Winnington (Australia)
Bronze: Samuel Short (Australia)
A threat in the three longest freestyle races, Turkiye’s Ahmed Hafnaoui is injured and will not swim.
MEN’S 800-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Sam Short (Australia)
Silver: Bobby Finke (U.S.)
Bronze: Daniel Wiffen (Ireland)
Wiffen and his brother, Nathan, also a national team swimmer, have a popular YouTube channel, Wiffen Twins.
MEN’S 1,500-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Bobby Finke (U.S.)
Silver: Florian Wellbrock (Germany)
Bronze: Daniel Wiffen (Ireland)
Finke overcame a large deficit in the final lap to win this race in Tokyo. He also won the 800.
MEN’S 100-METER BACKSTROKE
Gold: Ryan Murphy (U.S.)
Silver: Thomas Ceccon (Italy)
Bronze: Xu Jiayu (China)
World champ Murphy is a clear favorite, but Ceccon holds the world record (51.60 seconds).
MEN’S 200-METER BACKSTROKE
Gold: Hubert Kós (Hungary)
Silver: Ryan Murphy (U.S.)
Bronze: Roman Mityukov (Switzerland)
Murphy is first-ever three-time champion at trials in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.
MEN’S 100-METER BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Qin Haiyang (China)
Silver: Adam Peaty (Great Britain)
Bronze: Arno Kamminga (Netherlands)
As a child, Peaty developed a fear of water when his brothers told him there could be sharks in the bathtub.
MEN’S 200-METER BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Qin Haiyang (China)
Silver: Matt Fallon (U.S.)
Bronze: Zac Stubblety-Cook (Australia)
Qin is the only swimmer to win all three breaststroke events at Worlds, including the non-Olympic 50m breast.
MEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY
Gold: Caeleb Dressel (U.S.)
Silver: Maxime Grousset (France)
Bronze: Joshua Liendo (Canada)
All seven of Dressel’s Olympic medals are golds.
MEN’S 200-METER BUTTERFLY
Gold: Tomoru Honda (Japan)
Silver: Kristóf Milák (Hungary)
Bronze: Léon Marchand (France)
Marchand is the reigning world champ in this, his third-best event.
MEN’S 200-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Léon Marchand (France)
Silver: Wang Shun (China)
Bronze: Carson Foster (U.S.)
Marchand trains with Michael Phelps’s former coach, Bob Bowman.
MEN’S 400-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Léon Marchand (France)
Silver: Carson Foster (U.S.)
Bronze: Max Litchfield (Great Britain)
Marchand seems likely to break his own world record (4:02.50).
MEN’S 4X100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: Italy
Always among the favorites, Australia has won this race only once, at home in 2000.
MEN’S 4X200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Australia
Bronze: U.S.
The Brits have won this Olympic race when it first appeared (1908) and most recently appeared (2021), never in between.
MEN’S 4X100-METER MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: China
Bronze: Great Britain
Apart from the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games, the U.S. has won gold in this race each time since ’60.
WOMEN’S 50-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Sarah Sjöström (Sweden)
Silver: Kasia Wasick (Poland)
Bronze: Shayna Jack (Australia)
Sjöström may break her world record, but don’t count out Simone Manuel (U.S.) to reach the podium.
WOMEN’S 100-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Siobhán Haughey (Hong Kong)
Silver: Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia)
Bronze: Marrit Steenbergen (Netherlands)
Sjöström also holds the world record in this race (51.71), set in 2017.
WOMEN’S 200-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Ariarne Titmus (Australia)
Silver: Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia)
Bronze: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
In 2023, O’Callaghan became the first woman to win world golds in the 100 and 200 free.
WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Ariarne Titmus (Australia)
Silver: Katie Ledecky (U.S.)
Bronze: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
In May, Ledecky received the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
WOMEN’S 800-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Katie Ledecky (U.S.)
Silver: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
Bronze: Ariarne Titmus (Australia)
In February, McIntosh ended Ledecky’s 13-year winning streak in the event.
WOMEN’S 1,500-METER FREESTYLE
Gold: Katie Ledecky (U.S.)
Silver: Simona Quadarella (Italy)
Bronze: Lani Pallister (Australia)
Ledecky has broken freestyle world records in the 400, 800 and 1500 14 times.
WOMEN’S 100-METER BACKSTROKE
Gold: Regan Smith (U.S.)
Silver: Kaylee McKeown (Australia)
Bronze: Kylie Masse (Canada)
Smith, the “Riptide Rocket,” set the world record (57.13 seconds) in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
WOMEN’S 200-METER BACKSTROKE
Gold: Kaylee McKeown (Australia)
Silver: Regan Smith (U.S.)
Bronze: Phoebe Bacon (U.S.)
Just fifth-fastest in the semis, McKeown roared to victory in the Tokyo final.
WOMEN’S 100-METER BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Tang Qianting (China)
Silver: Tatjana Smith (South Africa)
Bronze: Lilly King (U.S.)
King got engaged just after a race on the pool deck at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
WOMEN’S 200-METER BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa)
Silver: Kate Douglass (U.S.)
Bronze: Tes Schouten (Netherlands)
With a master’s in statistics, Douglass uses analytics to evaluate her swims.
WOMEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY
Gold: Gretchen Walsh (U.S.)
Silver: Zhang Yufei (China)
Bronze: Torri Huske (U.S.)
Walsh and her sister, Alex, an Olympic teammate, have launched their own line of swimwear.
WOMEN’S 200-METER BUTTERFLY
Gold: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
Silver: Regan Smith (U.S.)
Bronze: Elizabeth Dekkers (Australia)
In Tokyo, McIntosh was Canada’s youngest Olympian, at 14.
WOMEN’S 200-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Kaylee McKeown (Australia)
Silver: Kate Douglass (U.S.)
Bronze: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
McKeown made her first senior Australian national team at age 16.
WOMEN’S 400-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
Silver: Katie Grimes (U.S.)
Bronze: Jenna Forrester (Australia)
With an eight-second gap on the field, McIntosh should chase the world record (4:24.34) she set in May.
WOMEN’S 4X100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: China
At the 2023 Worlds, the U.S. led all nations with 38 medals; Australia led with 13 golds.
WOMEN’S 4X200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: China
China pulled a huge upset, setting a world record (7:40.33) for Tokyo gold.
WOMEN’S 4X100-METER MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Canada
The U.S. and Australia have gone 1–2 in this event at seven straight Olympics.
MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: U.S.
Bronze: Australia
The British four swam to a world record 3:37.58 in Tokyo, with the U.S. finishing fifth.
SWIMMING (ARTISTIC)
DUET
Gold: Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri (Austria)
Silver: Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi (China)
Bronze: Vladyslava Aleksiiva and Maryna Aleksiiva (Ukraine)
The Wangs are twin sisters. So are the Aleksiivas. And the Alexandris are triplets.
TEAM
Gold: China
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Spain
None of the three medalists has ever won artistic swimming gold at the Olympics.
SWIMMING (MARATHON)
MEN’S 10-KILOMETER OPEN WATER
Gold: Florian Wellbrock (Germany)
Silver: Kristóf Rasovszky (Hungary)
Bronze: Oliver Klemet (Germany)
Wellbrock’s wife, Sarah Köhler, was a Tokyo medalist in the 1500 free.
WOMEN’S 10-KILOMETER OPEN WATER
Gold: Leonie Beck (Germany)
Silver: Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil)
Bronze: Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands)
Cunha made her first Olympic team in 2008 at age 16.
TABLE TENNIS
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Fan Zhendong (China)
Silver: Wang Chuqin (China)
Bronze: Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan)
Originally from Japan, Harimoto was born Zhang Zhihi to Chinese parents.
MEN’S TEAM
Gold: China
Silver: South Korea
Bronze: Japan
Though not playing singles, China’s Ma Long aims for his sixth career gold.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Chen Meng (China)
Silver: Sun Yingsha (China)
Bronze: Hina Hayata (Japan)
China has won all nine Olympic gold medals in this event.
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: China
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Hong Kong
Host France has a chance here to prevent an Asian sweep of all 15 medals.
MIXED DOUBLES
Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha (China)
Silver: Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan)
Bronze: Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi-kem (Hong Kong)
China has won 60 Olympic medals in table tennis. South Korea is next with 18.
TAEKWONDO
MEN’S -58 KG
Gold: Georgii Gurtsiev (AIN)
Silver: Adrián Vicente (Spain)
Bronze: Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (Tunisia)
Bronze: Vito Dell’Aquila (Italy)
Gurtsiev, from Belarus, is able to compete under the designation AIN.
MEN’S -68 KG
Gold: Bradly Sinden (Great Britain)
Silver: Liang Yushuai (China)
Bronze: Zaid Kareem (Jordan)
Bronze: Ulugbek Rashitov (Uzbekistan)
Rashitov defeated Sinden in the final bout to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.
MEN’S -80 KG
Gold: Simone Alessio (Italy)
Silver: CJ Nickolas (U.S.)
Bronze: Seo Geon-woo (South Korea)
Bronze: Seif Eissa (Egypt)
Nickolas posts weekly training videos on his YouTube channel.
MEN’S +80 KG
Gold: Carlos Sansores (Mexico)
Silver: Cheick Sallah Cisse (Ivory Coast)
Bronze: Song Zhaoxiang (China)
Bronze: Emre Kutalmış Ateşli (Turkiye)
Cisse’s gold in 2016 is still the only one ever won by an athlete from the Ivory Coast.
WOMEN’S -49 KG
Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit (Thailand)
Silver: Adriana Cerezo (Spain)
Bronze: Merve Dinçel Kavurat (Turkiye)
Bronze: Daniela Souza (Mexico)
Wongpattanakit’s parents nicknamed her “tennis,” sensing prowess in another sport.
WOMEN’S -57 KG
Gold: Viviana Márton (Hungary)
Silver: Luo Zongshi (China)
Bronze: Lo Chia-ling (Taiwan)
Bronze: Hatice Kübra İlgün (Turkiye)
Márton earned the spot instead of twin sister, Luana. Both are world champions.
WOMEN’S -67 KG
Gold: Julyana Al-Sadeq (Jordan)
Silver: Magda Wiet-Hénin (France)
Bronze: Ruth Gbagbi (Ivory Coast)
Bronze: Caroline Santos (Brazil)
Al-Sadeq would be the first Jordanian woman to win an Olympic medal.
WOMEN’S +67 KG
Gold: Nafia Kuş (Turkiye)
Silver: Svetlana Osipova (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Lee Da-bin (South Korea)
Bronze: Bianca Cook (Great Britain)
Cook’s husband, Aaron Cook competed for both Great Britain and Moldova.
TENNIS
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Silver: Jannik Sinner (Italy)
Bronze: Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Recovering from a knee injury at 37, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic eyes his first Olympic title.
MEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Silver: Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (Germany)
Bronze: Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (Croatia)
Nadal won singles gold in 2008 and men’s doubles gold in ’16.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Iga Świątek (Poland)
Silver: Coco Gauff (U.S.)
Bronze: Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
Swiatek has won 21 straight matches at Roland Garros, site of Olympic tennis.
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
Silver: Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine)
Bronze: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula (U.S.)
Paolini reached the French Open finals in both singles and doubles in June.
MIXED DOUBLES
Gold: Laura Siegemund and Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Silver: Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)
Bronze: Ellen Perez and Matthew Ebden (Australia)
Zverev was born in Monaco to Russian parents.
TRACK & FIELD
MEN’S 100 METERS
Gold: Noah Lyles (U.S.)
Silver: Kishane Thompson (Jamaica)
Bronze: Oblique Seville (Jamaica)
Lyles often wears a trading card depicting an anime character inside his singlet during races.
MEN’S 200 METERS
Gold: Noah Lyles (U.S.)
Silver: Kenny Bednarek (U.S.)
Bronze: Letsile Tebogo (Botswana)
Because of the Rambo wrap he wears around his head, Bednarek is known as “Kung Fu Kenny.”
MEN’S 400 METERS
Gold: Quincy Hall (U.S.)
Silver: Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain)
Bronze: Christopher Morales-Williams (Canada)
Michael Norman won gold for the U.S. at the 2022 Worlds. He could medal here.
MEN’S 800 METERS
Gold: Djamel Sedjati (Algeria)
Silver: Marco Arop (Canada)
Bronze: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya)
Arop fled with his family from their native Sudan during wartime in the 1990s.
MEN’S 1,500 METERS
Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
Silver: Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya)
Bronze: Josh Kerr (Great Britain)
At 16, Ingerbrigtsen became the youngest person to run a mile in under four minutes.
MEN’S 3,000-METER STEEPLECHASE
Gold: Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)
Silver: Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)
Bronze: Amos Serem (Kenya)
Kenya’s streak of nine straight golds in this event was snapped in 2021.
MEN’S 5,000 METERS
Gold: Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia)
Silver: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
Bronze: Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia)
In Tokyo, the first three non-African finishers, including two medalists, were born in Africa.
MEN’S 10,000 METERS
Gold: Selemon Barega (Ethiopia)
Silver: Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya)
Bronze: Berihu Aregawi (Ethiopia)
Ugandan world champ Joshua Cheptegei is still a threat.
MEN’S MARATHON
Gold: Benson Kipruto (Kenya)
Silver: Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia)
Bronze: Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
Two-time champ Kipchoge is 39 years old.
MEN’S 110-METER HURDLES
Gold: Grant Holloway (U.S.)
Silver: Freddie Crittenden (U.S.)
Bronze: Daniel Roberts (U.S.)
Holloway has three world golds and an Olympic silver.
MEN’S 400-METER HURDLES
Gold: Rai Benjamin (U.S.)
Silver: Karsten Warholm (Norway)
Bronze: Alison Dos Santos (Brazil)
Warholm and Benjamin both smashed the world record in Tokyo in a race for the ages.
MEN’S 4X100-METER RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Jamaica
Bronze: Italy
Often considered favorites, the U.S. has been off the podium at the last four Olympics.
MEN’S 4X400-METER RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: France
Bronze: Jamaica
The world record 2:54.29, set by the U.S. quartet in 1993, still stands.
MEN’S 20KM WALK
Gold: Álvaro Martin (Spain)
Silver: Perseus Karlström (Sweden)
Bronze: Massimo Stano (Italy)
The 50km race walk is out for the first time since 1928.
MEN’S HIGH JUMP
Gold: Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy)
Silver: Mutaz Barshim (Qatar)
Bronze: JuVaughn Harrison (U.S.)
Tamberi and Barshim accepted dual gold medals rather than a jump-off at the Tokyo Olympics.
MEN’S LONG JUMP
Gold: Miltiádis Tentoglou (Greece)
Silver: Wayne Pinnock (Jamaica)
Bronze: Carey McLeod (Jamaica)
U.S. men have won this event 22 times. No other nation has won more than twice.
MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP
Gold: Jordan Alejandro Díaz Fortun (Spain)
Silver: Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)
Bronze: Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)
Zango took third in Tokyo to win his country’s first Olympic medal in any sport.
MEN’S POLE VAULT
Gold: Armand Duplantis (Sweden)
Silver: Chris Nilsen (U.S.)
Bronze: EJ Obiena (Philippines)
Louisiana-born Mondo Duplantis has broken the last seven world records in the pole vault.
MEN’S SHOT PUT
Gold: Joe Kovacs (U.S.)
Silver: Ryan Crouser (U.S.)
Bronze: Leonardo Fabbri (Italy)
Two-time champ Crouser is the favorite if he’s healthy, but he’s dealing with a bum elbow.
MEN’S DISCUS THROW
Gold: Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)
Silver: Kristjan Čeh (Slovenia)
Bronze: Alex Rose (Samoa)
Samoa’s only Olympic medal was Ele Opeloge’s silver in weightlifting in 2008.
MEN’S HAMMER THROW
Gold: Ethan Katzberg (Canada)
Silver: Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)
Bronze: Bence Halász (Hungary)
At 21, Katzberg became the youngest world champ in the event in 2023.
MEN’S JAVELIN THROW
Gold: Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia)
Silver: Neeraj Chopra (India)
Bronze: Julian Weber (Germany)
At the Tokyo Games, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field.
MEN’S DECATHLON
Gold: Damian Warner (Canada)
Silver: Leo Neugebauer (Germany)
Bronze: Pierce LePage (Canada)
Neugebauer is a Texas Longhorn; his dad was a soccer player in his native Cameroon.
WOMEN’S 100 METERS
Gold: Sha’Carri Richardson (U.S.)
Silver: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
Bronze: Julien Alfred (St. Lucia)
Two-time champ Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica is out with an Achilles tear.
WOMEN’S 200 METERS
Gold: Gabby Thomas (U.S.)
Silver: Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)
Bronze: McKenzie Long (U.S.)
Harvard grad Thomas has a master’s in epidemiology.
WOMEN’S 400 METERS
Gold: Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)
Silver: Nickisha Pryce (Jamaica)
Bronze: Natalia Kaczmarek (Poland)
Paulino was originally recruited as a volleyball player in the Dominican Republic.
WOMEN’S 800 METERS
Gold: Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)
Silver: Mary Moraa (Kenya)
Bronze: Nia Akins (U.S.)
Defending champ Athing Mu fell at the U.S. trials and didn’t make the team.
WOMEN’S 1,500 METERS
Gold: Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
Silver: Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia)
Bronze: Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
Kipyegon is the Olympic champ, world champ and world-record holder in this event.
WOMEN’S 3,000-METER STEEPLECHASE
Gold: Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)
Silver: Winfred Yavi (Bahrain)
Bronze: Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya)
Despite having the year’s fastest time, Tsigie Gebreselama did not make the Ethiopian team.
WOMEN’S 5,000 METERS
Gold: Ejgayehu Taye (Ethiopia)
Silver: Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
Bronze: Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)
Kipyegon ran barefoot when she made her international debut, at 16, at the World Cross-Country Championships in 2016.
WOMEN’S 10,000 METERS
Gold: Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
Silver: Lilian Kisiat (Kenya)
Bronze: Sifan Hasan (Netherlands)
Tsegay is coached by her husband, Hiluf Yihdego.
WOMEN’S MARATHON
Gold: Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia)
Silver: Hellen Obiri (Kenya)
Bronze: Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya)
Assefa’s 2:11.53 in Berlin last year broke the world record by more than two minutes.
WOMEN’S 100-METER HURDLES
Gold: Masai Russell (U.S.)
Silver: Ackera Nugent (Jamaica)
Bronze: Danielle Williams (Jamaica)
Despite winning silver in Tokyo and bronze at Worlds last year, Kendra Harrison (U.S.) failed to qualify.
WOMEN’S 400-METER HURDLES
Gold: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (U.S.)
Silver: Femke Bol (Netherlands)
Bronze: Rushell Clayton (Jamaica)
Though she isn’t contesting the open quarter, McLaughlin-Levrone also has the world’s fastest time in the 400 this year.
WOMEN’S 4X100-METER RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Jamaica
Bronze: Great Britain
The U.S. could pull Gabby Thomas into the final of either relay.
WOMEN’S 4X400-METER RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Jamaica
Bronze: Netherlands
The U.S. has won this race at seven straight Olympics.
WOMEN’S 20K WALK
Gold: María Pérez (Spain)
Silver: Jemima Montag (Australia)
Bronze: Kimberly García (Peru)
García won Peru’s under-18 title for five kilometers at age 12.
WOMEN’S HIGH JUMP
Gold: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)
Silver: Nicola Olyslagers (Australia)
Bronze: Lamara Distin (Jamaica)
In Tokyo, Olyslagers became the first athlete whose family name begins with “Oly” to win an Olympic medal.
WOMEN’S LONG JUMP
Gold: Tara Davis-Woodhall (U.S.)
Silver: Malaika Mihambo (Germany)
Bronze: Plamena Mitkova (Bulgaria)
Davis-Woodhall is married to three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall.
WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP
Gold: Leyanis Pérez Hernández (Cuba)
Silver: Thea LaFond (Dominica)
Bronze: Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)
A Caribbean nation of 72,000 people, Dominica has never won an Olympic medal in any sport.
WOMEN’S POLE VAULT
Gold: Nina Kennedy (Australia)
Silver: Katie Moon (U.S.)
Bronze: Molly Caudery (Great Britain)
Kennedy and Moon tied for gold at the 2023 world championships.
WOMEN’S SHOT PUT
Gold: Chase Jackson (U.S.)
Silver: Sarah Mitton (Canada)
Bronze: Gong Lijiao (China)
Mitton’s father built a shot circle and a throwing net in the family garage.
WOMEN’S DISCUS THROW
Gold: Valarie Allman (U.S.)
Silver: Feng Bin (China)
Bronze: Sandra Elkasević (Croatia)
World champ Lagi Tausaga-Collins is out after fouling on three attempts at the U.S. Trials.
WOMEN’S HAMMER THROW
Gold: Camryn Rogers (Canada)
Silver: DeAnna Price (U.S.)
Bronze: Hanna Skydan (Azerbaijan)
Price had one kidney removed at age five.
WOMEN’S JAVELIN THROW
Gold: Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)
Silver: Flor Ruiz (Colombia)
Bronze: Victoria Hudson (Austria)
Ruiz will carry Colombia’s flag at the opening ceremonies in Paris.
WOMEN’S HEPTATHLON
Gold: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain)
Silver: Nafi Thiam (Belgium)
Bronze: Anna Hall (U.S.)
Hall overcame knee surgery in January to win the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.
MIXED MARATHON WALK RELAY
Gold: Spain
Silver: Ecuador
Bronze: China
This event is making its debut at the Paris Olympics.
MIXED 4X400-METER RELAY
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Netherlands
Poland and the Dominican Republic were surprise 1–2 finishers in Tokyo.
TRIATHLON
MEN’S
Gold: Alex Yee (Great Britain)
Silver: Hayden Wilde (New Zealand)
Bronze: Matt Hauser (Australia)
Improbably, no Australian man has won an Olympic triathlon medal.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Beth Potter (Great Britain)
Silver: Cassandre Beaugrand (France)
Bronze: Lisa Tertsch (Germany)
Tertsch has an economics degree from Harvard.
MIXED RELAY
Gold: France
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Germany
The event made its debut in Tokyo and finishes in less than 90 minutes.
VOLLEYBALL (BEACH)
MEN’S
Gold: Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner (Czechia)
Silver: Anders Mol and Christian Sørum (Norway)
Bronze: David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig (Sweden)
U.S. Olympian Chase Budinger played for four NBA teams before switching sports.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Brazil)
Silver: Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (U.S.)
Bronze: Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy (Australia)
As a teen, Cheng endured a fractured spine and a cardiac ablation.
VOLLEYBALL (INDOOR)
MEN’S
Gold: Brazil
Silver: France
Bronze: Italy
The top scorer at the most recent world championships, Brazil’s Yoandy Leal defected from Cuba in 2010.
WOMEN’S
Gold: Serbia
Silver: Brazil
Bronze: U.S.
After three silvers and three bronzes, the U.S. women struck gold for the first time in Tokyo.
WATER POLO
MEN’S
Gold: Hungary
Silver: Serbia
Bronze: Spain
Serbia enters as the two-time defending champ. Hungary won gold in 2000, ’04 and ’08.
WOMEN’S
Gold: U.S.
Silver: Hungary
Bronze: Spain
The U.S. women are three-time defending champions.
WEIGHTLIFTING
MEN’S 61 KG
Gold: Li Fabin (China)
Silver: Sergio Massidda (Italy)
Bronze: Hampton Morris (U.S.)
Morris outlifted Li in the clean and jerk at 2023 Worlds, but recorded a zero in the snatch.
MEN’S 73 KG
Gold: Rizki Juniansyah (Indonesia)
Silver: Weeraphon Wichuma (Thailand)
Bronze: Shi Zhiyong (China)
Indonesia has won 15 Olympic weightlifting medals, but never gold.
MEN’S 89 KG
Gold: Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria)
Silver: Yeison Lopez (Colombia)
Bronze: Mir Mostafa Javadi (Iran)
Lopez was suspended for doping in 2018
MEN’S 102 KG
Gold: Liu Huanhua (China)
Silver: Feres El-Bakh (Qatar)
Bronze: Garik Karapetyan (Armenia)
Since 2021, Liu has competed in classes ranging from 81 kilograms to 109 kilograms.
MEN’S +102 KG
Gold: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia)
Silver: Gor Minasyan (Bahrain)
Bronze: Varazdat Lalayan (Armenia)
Since 2015, Talakhadze is unbeaten at two Olympics and seven world championships.
WOMEN’S 49 KG
Gold: Hou Zhihui (China)
Silver: Jourdan Delacruz (U.S.)
Bronze: Surodchana Khambao (Thailand)
Delacruz was a competitive cheerleader as a teen.
WOMEN’S 59 KG
Gold: Luo Shifang (China)
Silver: Kamila Konotop (Ukraine)
Bronze: Maude Charron (Canada)
At the Tokyo Olympics, Charron became the second Canadian lifter ever to win gold.
WOMEN’S 71 KG
Gold: Olivia Reeves (U.S.)
Silver: Angie Palacios (Ecuador)
Bronze: Loredana-Elena Toma (Romania)
Defending world champ Liao Guifang was left off the Chinese team.
WOMEN’S 81 KG
Gold: Solfrid Koanda (Norway)
Silver: Eileen Cikamatana (Australia)
Bronze: Sara Ahmed (Egypt)
Finnish-born Koanda lived in a foster home from ages 15 to 18.
WOMEN’S +81 KG
Gold: Li Wenwen (China)
Silver: Park Hye-jeong (South Korea)
Bronze: Mary Theisen-Lappen (U.S.)
Theisen-Lappen was an All-American shot putter for Indiana State.
WRESTLING
MEN’S FREESTYLE 57 KG
Gold: Stevan Mićić (Serbia)
Silver: Zelimkhan Abakarov (Albania)
Bronze: Rei Higuchi (Japan)
Bronze: Arsen Harutyunyan (Armenia)
Serbia’s first wrestling world champ, Mićić was born in Mesa, Ariz., and grew up outside Chicago.
MEN’S FREESTYLE 65 KG
Gold: Ismail Musukaev (Hungary)
Silver: Rahman Amouzad (Iran)
Bronze: Sebastian Rivera (Puerto Rico)
Bronze: Vazgen Tevanyan (Armenia)
Rutgers grad Rivera grew up in New Jersey.
MEN’S FREESTYLE 74 KG
Gold: Kyle Dake (U.S.)
Silver: Georgios Kougioumtsidis (Greece)
Bronze: Turan Bayramov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Daichi Takatani (Japan)
The U.S. has qualified the most wrestlers, 16, for Paris. Japan is next with 13.
MEN’S FREESTYLE 86 KG
Gold: Hassan Yazdani (Iran)
Silver: Azamat Dauletbekov (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Myles Amine (San Marino)
Bronze: Aaron Brooks (U.S.)
Under-23 world champ Brooks stunned world champ David Taylor at U.S. Trials to earn a berth.
MEN’S FREESTYLE 97 KG
Gold: Akhmed Tazhudinov (Bahrain)
Silver: Magomedkhan Magomedov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Amir Azarpira (Iran)
Bronze: Kyle Snyder (U.S.)
Snyder became the youngest U.S. wrestler to win Olympic gold with a win in Rio at age 20.
MEN’S FREESTYLE 125 KG
Gold: Amir Hossein Zare (Iran)
Silver: Geno Petriashvili (Georgia)
Bronze: Mason Parris (U.S.)
Bronze: Taha Akgül (Turkiye)
An All-State linebacker in Indiana, Parris also compiled a wrestling record of 206–1 in high school.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 60 KG
Gold: Zholaman Sharshenbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Cao Liguo (China)
Bronze: Victor Ciobanu (Moldova)
Bronze: Kenichiro Fumita (Japan)
Kyrgyzstan has never won an Olympic gold medal in any sport.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 67KG
Gold: Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
Silver: Luis Orta (Cuba)
Bronze: Amantur Ismailov (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze: Mate Nemeš (Serbia)
Orta won gold in the 60-kilogram class in Tokyo.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 77 KG
Gold: Sanan Suleymanov (Azerbaijan)
Silver: Nao Kusaka (Japan)
Bronze: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia)
Bronze: Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan)
Only two of Armenia’s 18 Olympic medals were golds, both in Greco-Roman wrestling.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 87 KG
Gold: Ali Cengiz (Turkiye)
Silver: Semen Novikov (Bulgaria)
Bronze: Zhan Beleniuk (Ukraine)
Bronze: Dávid Losonczi (Hungary)
In 2019, Beleniuk became the first Black member of Ukrainian Parliament.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 97 KG
Gold: Gabriel Rosillo (Cuba)
Silver: Artur Aleksanyan (Armenia)
Bronze: Mohammad Saravi (Iran)
Bronze: Artur Omarov (Czechia)
Rosillo scored a takedown with 20 seconds to go to swipe gold from Aleksanyan at the 2023 worlds.
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 130 KG
Gold: Amin Mirzazadeh (Iran)
Silver: Abdellatif Mohamed (Egypt)
Bronze: Mijaín López (Cuba)
Bronze: Hamza Bakir (Turkiye)
Greco’s GOAT, Lopez, has won gold at the last four Olympics.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 50 KG
Gold: Yui Susaki (Japan)
Silver: Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal (Mongolia)
Bronze: Feng Ziqi (China)
Bronze: Evin Demirhan (Turkiye)
Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik, 65, will try to become the first wrestler to win five Olympic medals.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 53 KG
Gold: Akari Fujinami (Japan)
Silver: Lucía Yépez (Ecuador)
Bronze: Antim Panghal (India)
Bronze: Emma Jonna Malmgren (Sweden)
In winning worlds in 2021 and ’23, then-teen Fujinami had eight shutouts and a fall in nine matches.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 57 KG
Gold: Tsugumi Sakurai (Japan)
Silver: Anastasia Nichita (Moldova)
Bronze: Hong Kexin (China)
Bronze: Odunayo Adekuoroye (Nigeria)
Helen Maroulis, 32, is the first U.S. woman to wrestle at three Olympics.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 62 KG
Gold: Aisuluu Tynybekova (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Mun Hyon-gyong (North Korea)
Bronze: Iryana Koliadenko (Ukraine)
Bronze: Sakura Motoki (Japan)
Tynybekova won world titles in 2019, ’21 and ’23.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 68 KG
Gold: Nonoka Ozaki (Japan)
Silver: Amit Elor (U.S.)
Bronze: Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Turkiye)
Bronze: Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (Mongolia)
Ozaki was a world champ at both 62 kilograms and 65 kilograms.
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 76 KG
Gold: Yuka Kagami (Japan)
Silver: Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze: Milaimys Marín (Cuba)
Bronze: Cătălina Axente (Romania)
No Japanese woman has made the finals in this weight class. They’ve won 15 of 19 golds in all other classes.