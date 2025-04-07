Cal Women's Gymnastics Fails in Bid For Repeat Trip to NCAAs
The sixth-ranked Cal women’s gymnastics team finished third among four teams at the NCAA Tuscaloosa regional final on Sunday, and did not qualify for the collegiate nationals.
The Bears, unbeaten regular-season champions in their first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hoped to return to the NCAA Championships, where last season they finished second.
At Tuscaloosa, Cal scored 197.575 points to finish behind third-ranked Florida with 197.700 points and No. 11 Alabama, the event host, at 197.675. No 14 Oregon State was fourth at 196.875.
Only the top two teams from each regional qualify for the NCAA Championships, April 17-19 at Fort Worth, Texas.
Senior Maddie Williams finished second in the all-around scoring behind Oregon State’s Jade Carey. Williams scored 39.600 compared with 39.700 for Carey.
Cal junior eMjae Frazier (39.400) and senior Mya Lauzon (39.350) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the all-around.
Williams and junior teammate Casey Brown tied for first in the bars at 9.950 but the Bears had no one else finish among the top 12 in the event. Williams also shared the top spot in the vault at 9.900, with Brown and Frazier tied for fifth at 9.975.
Lauzon tied for first in the floor exercise at 9.950 but Cal had no one else in the top 10. Lauzon tied for first at 9.950 with freshman teammate Ondine Achampong tied for fourth at 9.925
The Bears finished first in the semifinal round at Tuscaloosa on Friday, with a score of 197.550. Williams won the all-around with 39.625 points, posting an individual event victory on the bars.
