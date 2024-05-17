Collin Morikawa Assembles 5 Straight Birdies, Sits in 2nd Place at the PGA
Updated
Collin Morikawa strung together five consecutive birdies during his second round of the PGA Championship to zoom into a two-stroke lead early Friday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
But Xander Schauffele, who shot a course-record 62 on Thursday, regained the lead by the end of the day, posting a 3-under 68 that left him at 12 under through 36 holes.
Morikawa, the 27-year-old Cal grad who won the 2020 PGA crown, shot a 6-under 65 to climb from a tie for fifth place after Thursday’s opening round.
His two-round score of minus-11 is the best of his career at one of the four majors and is one stroke off the lead.
On the heels of finishing in a tie for third place at the Masters last month, Morikawa said he’s feeing good.
“After the Masters, look I want to come back out here and win. I know I’m able to do it. I’ve got a job to do with 36 left,” he told ESPN. “There’s going to be a lot of names probably taking it low this afternoon. Just got to stay focused and know what the end goal is.”
Sahith Theegala is one stroke back of Morikawa at minus-10 after a 67 on Friday. Four players share fourth place at minus-9, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who overcame a morning arrest outside the golf course to shoot a 5-under 66.
Two other former Cal golfers also played well enough to make the cut and will be around for the weekend.
Byeong Hun An, who has climbed to No. 23 in the world rankings, included an eagle in a round of 67 that elevated him from 65th place after the first round to a share of 29th at minus-4.
Max Homa, the world’s 10th-ranked player, followed Thursday’s 3-under 68 with a 70 and is part of the group of 12 players including An that are tied at minus-4.
Tiger Woods was not so fortunate. He had two triple-bogeys and finished with a 77, leaving him at plus-7 for two days, far off the cut line of even par.
Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson were among others who failed to make the cut.
Morikawa began on the back nine and made birdies on Nos. 13 and 18. But he was just getting started.
Ranked 13th in the world, Morikawa made birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth holes to zoom into the lead. He sank a long putt from just off the green for a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole. On the par-5 seventh, he landed a 100-yard approach shot within 4 feet of the pin to set up another birdie.
“Putting’s been feeling good,” he said. “For the past, let’s call it a month, I’ve been hitting my lines really good. Never got ahead of myself. We’re halfway through. It’s just about staying patient and present for the next 36.”
His lead was three strokes — over Schauffele, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry and Scheffler — until the 18th, where his run of birdies ended when he came up short of the green with his second shot and a bogey-5, his first bogey in a span of 32 holes.
Asked to describe his round, Morikawa said, “Solid. Other than the last hole . . . wish I had that iron shot back. But for the most part I kind of kept it in front of me, minimized mistakes and made some putts. That’s what you’ve got to do in a major championship.”
