Collin Morikawa Makes Early Final-Round Bid at U.S. Open, but Fades
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Collin Morikawa started Sunday's final round like he might make a run at his first U.S. Open title, but he could not maintain the early momentum to catch Wyndham Clark, who held on for a one-stroke victory over Sam Burns..
Nonetheless the former Cal golfer did enough at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, New York, to finish in a tie for 17th.place.
Morikawa birdied two of his first three holes on Sunday, and he was 1-under for the day and even-par for the tournament after seven holes. That put him in contention as third-round leader Clark struggled early in the fourth round.
But Morikawa had three bogeys and no birdies the rest of the way to finish at 2-over for the day and 3-over for the tournament. It's the sixth straight year Morikawa has placed among the top 25 golfers at the U.S. Open.
A tie for 17th was not what Morikawa was hoping for after starting the day tied for 11th. However, it was his 16th top-20 finish in a major, and it's the sixth straight year Morikawa has placed among the top 25 golfers at the U.S. Open.
Meanwhile, another Cal alumnus, Michael Kim, had a tough day Sunday. He had six bogeys over the first 13 holes to push him back in the field, although he birdied the 16th to finish the with a round of 5-over-par 75. That put him at 8-over for the tournament and in a tie for 43rd place. It was a disappointment for Kim, who began the day tied for 17th.
It was still his best finish at the U.S. Open, and his fourth-best finish at any major.
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.