Collin Morikawa Makes Early Final-Round Bid at U.S. Open, but Fades

Collin Morikawa started Sunday's final round like he might make a run at his first U.S. Open title, but he could not maintain the early momentum to catch Wyndham Clark, who held on for a one-stroke victory over Sam Burns..

Nonetheless the former Cal golfer did enough at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, New York, to finish in a tie for 17th.place.

Morikawa birdied two of his first three holes on Sunday, and he was 1-under for the day and even-par for the tournament after seven holes. That put him in contention as third-round leader Clark struggled early in the fourth round.

But Morikawa had three bogeys and no birdies the rest of the way to finish at 2-over for the day and 3-over for the tournament. It's the sixth straight year Morikawa has placed among the top 25 golfers at the U.S. Open.

Bunker to fescue 😬



Morikawa in trouble after catching ball first at 5. pic.twitter.com/kRgDmlUxRf — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

A tie for 17th was not what Morikawa was hoping for after starting the day tied for 11th. However, it was his 16th top-20 finish in a major, and it's the sixth straight year Morikawa has placed among the top 25 golfers at the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, another Cal alumnus, Michael Kim, had a tough day Sunday. He had six bogeys over the first 13 holes to push him back in the field, although he birdied the 16th to finish the with a round of 5-over-par 75. That put him at 8-over for the tournament and in a tie for 43rd place. It was a disappointment for Kim, who began the day tied for 17th.

It was still his best finish at the U.S. Open, and his fourth-best finish at any major.