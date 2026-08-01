Ex-Cal Golfer Michael Kim's Hot Streak Continues in Detroit

Cal alum Michael Kim, one week removed from shooting a near-record score of 59, has continued his hot streak on the golf course.

The 33-year-old carded a 3-under 67 in Friday’s second round of the Rocket Classic in Detroit and is tied for sixth place at minus-8, two strokes off the lead.

Kim, who shot a 65 over the par-70 Detroit Golf Cub on Thursday, has posted six consecutive rounds under par over the past two weeks — his longest streak since doing so in nine straight rounds spanning three tournaments in February and March of 2025.

It’s helped Kim stabilize his Official World Golf Rankings at No. 55 after an uneven season. He began the year at No. 35, but missed the cut in three straight tournaments, including The Open at Royal Birkdale in England two weeks ago.

Following that disappointment, Kim was spectacular last week at the 3M Open at Blaine, Minn.

He shot a 69 in the opening round on the par-71 TPC Twin Cities course, then fired a 12-under 59 that missed by one stroke equalling the lowest-ever round in the PGA event.

That positioned Kim to challenge for just the second victory in a pro career that began in 2013 after he was the national collegiate player of the year at Cal.

But Kim settled down, posting scores of 70 and 69 on the weekend — both under par, but not good enough to stay with the leaders. He wound up at 17 under for four days, but eight strokes back of winner Jackson Koivun, whose minus-25 score beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by three strokes.

Over his past six rounds, Kim is at 25 under par.

On Friday at Detroit, Kim had three birdies over his first five holes and wound up 3-under for the day. A day earlier, he had six birdies before carding a bogey on No. 18.

He trails Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn, who share the top spot at 10 under. Young shot a 61 on Friday that included birdies on seven of his first eight holes. "I was thinking 55," he said.

Matt Wallace and Rickie Fowler are tied for fourth at 9 under. Kim is part of an eight-way tie for sixth.

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