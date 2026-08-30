Collin Morikawa Misses a Top-10 Finish at the Tour Championship

Unable to overcome one off-day in Atlanta, Collin Morikawa settled for a tie for 14th place Sunday at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

The 29-year-old Cal alum opened the final leg of the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs with rounds of 64 and 67, giving him a share of third place at the halfway point of the tournament.

His hopes of winning the $10 million first prize dissolved in a space of two holes Saturday, when he went bogey/double bogey on the 14th and 15th to fall out of contention and into a tie for 16th.

Morikawa closed play Sunday with a 2-under 68 but never regained contact with the leaders. He was at even-par through 10 holes before making birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. Morikawa then carded six consecutive pars to end the day.

Aside from Saturday, Morikawa was sharp, making 14 birdies and just three bogeys over 54 holes.

The two-time major winner and world’s 10th-ranked player fell short of claiming his fourth top-10 finish at the Tour Championship in the past seven years.

Morikawa still took home $590,000, boosting his 2026 season total past $10 million.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a 66 for the second day in a row, overcome an early three-stroke deficit on Sunday and pulled away to a three-stroke victory at 16 under par.

This wasn’t Scheffler’s greatest season, but he delivered on the final weekend.

"I think that's something I'm very proud of," Scheffler said, according to ESPN. "I think when you look over the course of the season, and especially some of the tough starts, shooting over par to start a tournament on the PGA Tour is never a good spot to be in. I'm very proud of fighting back and having some good finishes and even giving myself some chances to win with some of those poor starts.

"Overall, [I] just continued to battle, day in and day out. It's something that I'm very proud of. It's a gift to be out here on tour. Each and every day, I'm going to try to give it my best."

Scheffler shot no worse than 67 on any day and won his second Tour Championship title in three years to collect $10 million. He becomes the PGA Tour’s all-time leader in career winnings, with $130 million. That eclipses the record of $121 million, held for 26 years by Tiger Woods.

Viktor Hovland shot a 2-over 72 that included just one birdie and wound up second at 13 under, with $5 million. Ryan Gerard also shot a 72 to place third at 12 under, earning him $3,705,000.

Seven players, including Rory McIlroy shared fourth place at 11 under.

Only one of the event’s 29 players finished four rounds above par, with Gary Woodland finishing at plus-2 after a final-round 77 that was fueled by three double-bogeys over the final six holes.

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