Collin Morikawa Tied for 12th When Play Stopped at The Players
Collin Morikawa completed a strong final round at The Players Championship before play at TPC Sawgrass was halted by heavy rains and lightning.
The 27-year-old Cal moved up 10 spots but remains tied for 12th, pending the completion of the event. Play was halted at 1:15 p.m. ET. The bad weather over Ponte Vedra, Florida, was scheduled to continue through 5 p.m. ET, at which point play would either resume or be postponed until Monday.
If the tournament is completed on Monday, the forecast called for no rain but for winds up to 25 mph.
Morikawa shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday, carding five birdies and two bogeys. His strong final round came on the heels of a 70 on Thursday, 65 on Friday and 77 on Saturday.
The world’s fourth-ranked player, Morikawa finished second at two of the four previous events he entered this season but hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since capturing the Zozo Championship in October 2023.
Another former Cal player, Byeong Hun An, played 14 holes of his final round at 1 under par and was tied for 48th place when play stopped.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was the leader at at minus-12 after shooting 4 under through 12 holes. He had a one-stroke lead over third-round leader J.J. Spaun, who was 1 over through 10.
The top 11 players on the leaderboard still were on the course then play was stopped.