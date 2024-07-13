Collin Morikawa Tied for 4th Entering Final Round of Scottish Open
Despite walking off the course after a disappointing bogey on the 18th hole, Collin Morikawa will begin Sunday’s final round of the Scottish Open tied for fourth place, just three strokes off the lead.
The 27-year-old Cal grad shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row and sits at minus-13 through 54 holes at The Renaissance Club at North Berwick.
Morikawa, ranked No. 6 in the world, made six birdies and just one bogey through 16 holes before coming up three inches short on a birdie putt try on the 17th. He then missed a 5-foot par putt on No. 18 to slip into fourth place.
The Scottish Open is the warmup event to The Open Championship, set to begin next Thursday at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland.
Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg birdied Nos. 16 and 17 and regained the lead he held after Friday, closing with a 5-under 65 for a three-round score of 17 under.
He has a two-stroke lead over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who had seven birdies and an eagle before a bogey on No. 18 for a 7-under 63. MacIntyre briefly held the lead until Aberg’s strong finish.
Australian Adam Scott is alone in third place at 14 under after a round of 64 that included seven birdies and just one bogey.
Tied with Morikawa at 13 under are American Sahith Theegala, South Korea’s Sungjae Im and France’s Antoine Rozner.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is among three golfers one stroke back at minus-12, tied for eighth place.
Cal grad Max Homa, who barely escaped missing the cut on Friday, shot a 3-over 73 without a birdie and is alone in 74th (last) place at even par.
Justin Thomas, who carded a 62 to lead after Thursday’s first round, continued to slide down the leaderboard, posting a 71 to land in a tie for 48th place at plus-1.