Why Jackson Koivun Could Be in the Top 10 Already

This week's episode: Debating Jackson Koivun's future in major tournaments

The king of college golf has officially made his mark on the PGA Tour, just three events into his career.

This past weekend, Jackson Koivun, college phenom turned PGA Tour star, won his first PGA Tour event at the 3M Open. He beat Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama to run away with the tournament in the final round.

For years, Koivun has been talked about as “next-up”. His metrics are equal to the PGA Tour average, and many believed he would immediately begin winning once he got to the tour, because that’s all he did in college.

You cannot state enough how dominant Koivun was in his career at Auburn. In his three seasons, he won two NCAA team championships, swept all three SEC Player of the Years, and holds 16 program records.

Whenever a new up-and-comer makes his way to the PGA Tour and dominates early, Jordan Spieth, for example, it’s hard not to overreact to their early success.

But that’s exactly what we do.

On the Dan Evans Show a debate sparked as to how high Koivun would go in a draft of PGA Tour players for the next decade. Everybody has a clean slate. No wins. No majors. How high would he go?

Would you still take Scottie Scheffler first overall? How much of a factor is age and potential vs sustained previous success?

The guys put this theory to the test. To find out where they have Koivun going in this hypothetical draft, watch of the Dan Evans Show.