Three-Star Offensive Lineman and DB Reportedly Decommit From Cal for 2026
As to be expected more high school prospects who had committed to Cal for the class of 2026 have now reportedly decommitted from the Golden Bears.
Earlier this week 315-pound offensive lineman Artem Korchagin, who had committed to Cal in April, announced that he has decommitted from Cal because of the change in the coaching staff and will re-open his recruiting.
Korchagin is from Russia and and currently lives in Thomasville, Georgia, He also has offers from Duke and East Carolina among others.
.
Also, Adam Gorney of Rivals reported in a twitter message that three-star defensive back Deon Jackson has decommitted from Cal.
Jackson had committed to Cal in February soon after his visit to the Berkeley campus. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Jackson attends Long Beach Poly High School and is listed as a cornerback. Washington reportedly might land Jackson. He also has offers from Colorado, Washington State and Connecticut.
Decommitments are not uncommon among recruits who committed to a college that subsequently fired its head coach. Uncertainty about what Cal's coaching staff will look like for the 2026 season can affect a high school player's decision.
Recruits are not officially bound to a college until they sign a financial agreement, formerly known as a letter of intent. Players cannot sign a financial agreement until December 3, which is the first day of the early signing period
