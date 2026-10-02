Is Andrew Vaughn Likely To Start For Brewers in NLDS Opener?

Ten pounds lighter but well-rested and cleared to go after battling a stomach bug, former Cal star Andrew Vaughn will be back in uniform with the Milwaukee Brewers for their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres.

Game 1 is set for Saturday at Milwaukee, and the Padres announced Friday they will start left-hander Robbie Ray. That suggests Vaughn -- who has played primarily against lefties in a platoon role this season -- could get a Game 1 start.

It’s unclear who will get the ball for the Padres in Game 2 and how that will impact Vaughn’s chances of finding a place in the lineiup.

The 28-year-old first baseman is no doubt happy just to be back on the field. The Brewers, seeking their first World Series title, are coming off their fourth consecutive NL Central crown and led the majors with a franchise-record 103 victories.

But Vaughn hasn’t played since Sept. 19 and was put on the injured list for the final week of the regular season while battling an illness.

Andrew Vaughn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Pat Murphy told reporters this week that Vaughn had dropped 10 pounds but was full go. The Brewers are required to release their postseason roster until Saturday morning, but Vaughn is sure to be included.

Vaughn delivered a productive season even while accumulating career lows in every category from games played to plate appearances to home runs.

He batted .306 with a .390-on-base percentage -- both highest on the team among players with at least 30 at-bats -- with a .444 slugging mark and an .834 OPS. He suffered a fractured left hamate bone in his hand on opening day and missed 32 games, returning in early May.

Vaughn emerged red-hot, batting .369 with 16 RBIs over his first 18 games. His kept his season batting average above .300 for most of the year, although his power numbers diminished.

Perhaps impacted by his healing hamate, Vaughn hit just six home runs over 104 games, well off his career-high of 21 in 2023.

Murphy used him in a platoon role with left-handed hitting first baseman Jake Bauers, who batted just .266 but led the Brewers with 26 home runs.

Vaughn thrived against left-handers, batting .336 with .421 on-base and .517 slugging percentages. Against southpaw starters, he hit .345.

But it’s not like Vaughn was helpless against right-handers. He hit .285 in 79 games and actually hit four of his six home runs against right-handers.

Vaughn was traded by the Chicago White Sox to Milwaukee on June 13, 2025 after hitting just .189 in 48 games. His career was resurrected with the Brewers as he hit .308 with 46 RBIs in 64 hames, helping Milwaukee to a 97-65 final record and the NL Central division title.

A year after playing for a White Sox team that lost a record 121 games, Vaughn struggled in the 2025 postseason. He hit just .154 in nine playoff games and was 0 for 12 as the Brewers were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL championship series.

Vaughn will get a chance to flip that script starting this weekend when the Brewers chase their first Series title.

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