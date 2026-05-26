Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

The Milwaukee Brewers widened their lead in the NL Central on Monday night when they cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals by a final score of 5-1. The Brewers are now 2.5 games clear of the Cardinals, but will face them again tonight in the second game of a three-game set.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-135)

Brewers -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Cardinals +155

Brewers -190

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy, RHP (3-3, 2.40 ERA)

Milwaukee: Kyle Harrison, LHP (5-1, 1.77 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV, Cardinals.TV

Cardinals record: 29-23

Brewers record: 31-20

Cardinals vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm betting on Kyle Harrison to remain UNDER his strikeout total of 6.5:

The St. Louis Cardinals have struck out on just 17.6% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, the third-best mark amongst all teams. That could mean tonight is a great time to sell your stock on Kyle Harrison's strikeout numbers. Harrison is averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season, which is two strikeouts more than his average rate in 2025. That tells me he's going to see some regression in that area sooner rather than later, and tonight is as good a night as any for that number to fall.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Michael McGreevy may have an ERA of 2.40, but his 4.01 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) tells me that he may struggle in his upcoming start. He allowed 10 hits and three earned runs against the Pirates in his last outing, and now he has to face a Brewers lineup that's seventh in wRC+ with an OPS of .726 when facing right-handed pitchers this season.

I also have some concerns with the Cardinals' bullpen. They have a bullpen ERA of 4.41, which ranks 22nd in the Majors. That means even if McGreevy can overperform in another start, the Cardinals' bullpen may let them down late in the game.

I'll back the Brewers as sizable home favorites.

Pick: Brewers -190 via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!