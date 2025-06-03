Max Homa Fails in Special Qualifier for the U.S. Open
Down to his final realistic shot at a spot in the U.S. Open and carrying his own bag for 36 holes after splitting with his new caddie, Max Homa went home disappointed Monday from Kinsale Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.
The 34-year-old Cal grad was hoping to earn a place in the June 12-15 event at Oakmont, Pennsylvania during special U.S. Open qualifying.
Homa, who lost his direct entry into the U.S. Open when his world ranking sank to No. 90, was pursuing one of six bids available on Monday. He made it to a five-man playoff for the final spot before Cameron Young grabbed it by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt.
He then missed a chance on the next hole that could have secured him an alternate spot.
Homa carried his own bag after apparently dismissing Bill Harke, his caddy of the past two months. That was the report from the Associated Press, which got word of the split from a source close to Homa.
Homa provided no details on his situation, telling reporters, "I'd much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie."
He called missing the U.S. Open “heartbreaking,” adding, “It’s all right. I haven’t carried my bag 36 holes in a while so I’m a little tired.”
Homa only hinted of a rift between himself and his absent caddie.
"It seems to be better than when someone is standing next to me for some reason," he said. "I might need to walk by myself more. Maybe I just looked at it as a nice, peaceful walk.
“Probably got to battle some demons and have no one to lean on. Maybe that helps a little bit. There's no one ... everything is me. The battle helped that a little bit.”
The winner of six PGA Tour events since turning pro, Homa climbed to No. 10 in the world rankings last spring. But he has slumped terribly since then and was coming off a tie for 51st place at the Memorial on Sunday.
He has tried to stay confident while making massive changes to every aspect of his game, including a new coach and new equipment. He and his caddie of six years, Joe Griener, parted ways just prior to the Masters in April.
Homa has one last chance to qualify for the U.S. Open, where last year he missed the cut. He is entered in the Canadian Open this week, but would have to win just to get close to the No. 60 world ranking required for a berth at the U.S. Open.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Former Cal tight end Jack Endries hoping for big things at Texas
Former Cal safety Craig Woodson getting good reviews at Patriots' camp
De La Salle defensive lineman Telona commits to Cal
Four-star running back commits to Cal for 2026
Cal rowers make their case that they're the nation's best crew