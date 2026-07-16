British Open Best Bets for Round 2 (How to Bet on Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa)

The first round of the 2026 British Open is in the books, so it's time to move on to Round 2. Remember, action begins at 1:30 a.m. ET, so if you want to place a few second-round bets, get them locked in as soon as possible.

Let's dive into my top three plays for Friday.

British Open Round 2 Best Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Collin Morikawa +132 vs. J.J. Spaun/Nicolai Hojgaard

Ben Griffin Round 2 Score UNDER 70.5 (-110)

Bryson DeChambeau End of Round 2 Leader (+1250)

Collin Morikawa +132 vs. J.J. Spaun/Nicolai Hojgaard

I was thinking about betting on Collin Morikawa pre-tournament, and I held off, which I may end up regretting. He led the field in Round 1 in strokes-gained approach, which means he may be in peak Morikawa form. If his strong iron play continues, he's going to be a factor this weekend after posting a great Round 2 score.

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun and Nicolai Hojgaard looked lost out there today. I don't think either of them will be able to contend with Morikawa after losing strokes on the field on Thursday.

Ben Griffin Round 2 Score UNDER 70.5 (-110)

Ben Griffin gained +5.26 strokes on the field with his play from tee-to-green on Thursday, but lost 2.82 strokes on the greens. That's uncharacteristic of Griffin, who is typically one of the better putters on the PGA Tour. If he can keep his ball-striking going on Friday while getting a better day from his putter, I think he'll post a score in the second round. We only need him to shoot even par on Friday to cash this bet.

Bryson DeChambeau End of Round 2 Leader (+1250)

Bryson DeChambeau was the punching bag for pundits all week, and he responded by coming out and shooting three-under par while leading the field in strokes-gained tee to green at +5.73. He could've gone even lower if he hadn't missed a few short putts, losing 1.29 strokes on the field with his putter. If his ball-striking continues to be dialed in on Friday while on a more favorable tee time in the morning, I wouldn't be surprised if he heads into the weekend as the leader of the British Open. He enters the second round two strokes back from Jackson Suber for the top spot on the leaderboard

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