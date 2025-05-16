Max Homa Springs to Life: He Soars After 64 at PGA Championship
Max Homa began Friday’s second round of the 107th PGA Championship needing a big day to avoid being cut.
He responded with a stunning performance, shooting a 7-under 64 to hoist himself toward the top of the leaderboard.
The 34-year-old Cal graduate reached as high as a tie for second place but had a share of third with most of the field still on the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC, when this story was published shortly after 11 a.m. PT.
Homa has been mired in a prolonged slump of more than a year since finishing in a tie for third place at the 2024 Masters. He reached No. 5 in the world rankings last spring but entered play this week having missed five cuts in 2025 while sliding to No. 78 in the world rankings.
Homa said he didn’t feel dramatically different on Friday, but that he made some putts. “It was good not to feel like it was some crazy, out-of-the-ordinary day,” he said.
His play a week ago at the Trust Championship gave him confidence there would be carryover. "Other weeks you're almost hopeful or hoping for a good round,” he said. “This week I knew I was going to play some good golf."
He admitted that in recent months he “has felt so broken,” but several weeks ago saw he progress with his swing while working with coach John Scott.
“It’s been hard. I feel like I’ve been playing with a foreign swing at times. I have weeks at home, I’m like, it’s not bad,” Homa said. “Last week was the first week where I played where, OK, this feels . . . I hate to say the old me because I don’t like thinking like that. It just felt like I was plodding my way around the golf course different and I was hitting enough good shots to play well.”
The six-time PGA Tour winner was spectacular on Friday.
The day after posting a 2-over 73 that left him in a tie for 73rd place, Homa began play on the back nine and shot a 30 over that stretch, with birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 15 and 18 and an eagle on the par-4 14th.
After making the turn, Homa made a birdie on No. 3 before his first — and only — bogey of the day on the fourth hole. When he carded his sixth birdie of the round on No. 7, he briefly inched up to a tie for second place, trailing only Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.
That represented a remarkable climb of 71 rungs on the leaderboard, although his final ranking through two rounds won’t be settled until play is complete on Friday afternoon.
The day started just as productively for Home’s fellow Golden Bear alum, fourth-ranked Collin Morikawa. He began the day in a 17-way for 29th place after a 1-under 70 on Thursday.
The winner of the PGA Championship in 2020, Morikawa made a move early in the second round while starting on the back nine. He birdied Nos. 10, 12 and 16 and moved to 4 under and a tie for third place.
But the 28-year-old suffered a double-bogey on the 18th hole for the second day in a row and plummeted to a tie for 24th place. He made the turn and after bogeys on the second and third holes he fell into a tie for 52nd place at plus-1 — a drop of 49 spots over the span of just four holes.
Byeong Hun An, who spent one year at Cal, shot a 2-over 73 after carding a 2-under 69 on Thursday, leaving him at even par through 36 holes and tied with Morikawa.
The projected cut line Friday was plus-1.
This story will be updated.
