Max Homa's Latest Tweak - A New Caddie - Doesn't Halt Slide
Desperate to repair his golf game, which he recently called “toxic,” Max Homa parted ways this week with long-time caddie and childhood friend Joe Griener.
After one round at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday, the move has not provided any sort of correction.
Homa, the 34-year-old Cal grad, was 4-over par after four holes and finished the day at 76 — 13 strokes behind first-round leader Sam Ryder at San Antonio.
Part of a 10-way tie for 131st place heading into Friday’s second round, Homa is in serious danger of missing the cut at a fifth consecutive tournament.
One week before the Masters, Homa moved on from Greiner, who has served two stints as his caddie, including since 2019, when Homa posted all his six PGA Tour victories.
“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa said in a statement to .
Veteran caddie Bill Harke carried Homa’s bag on Thursday, when the first four holes at TPC San Antonio produced two bogeys and a double-bogey.
Ryder had nine birdies in a bogey-free round to shoot 63 while Keith Mitchell is just one stroke back after carding six birdies and an eagle to post an 8-under 64.
Homa had his best finish in a major last year when he finished in a tie for third at the Masters. He has plummeted since then, his Official World Golf Ranking dropping from a career-high of No. 5 to 78. It’s the first time he fell out of the top 70 since 2020.
His spot at the Masters next week is secure, but Homa needs to climb inside the top 50 to be eligible to play The Open Championship at Royal Portrush and the top 60 for a place the U.S. Open at Oakmont.
Without a finish higher than a tie for 26th in any event this year, Homa entered the week 157th in the FedEx Cup standings.
He has tried everything to snap out of a nearly year-long slump, even tinkering with issues that don’t directly impact his performance on the course.
Since last fall, Homa has changed coaches (from Mark Blackburn to John Scott Rattan), apparel manufacturer (Puma to Lululemon) and equipment maker (Titleist to Cobra).