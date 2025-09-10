2025 Procore Championship Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
It’s the start of a new PGA Tour season.
The PGA Tour’s fall series begins with the Procore Championship in Napa Valley on the Silverado Resort’s North Course. A strong, 144-player field will vie for a $6 million purse with the winner collecting $1,080,000.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Procore Championship.
2025 Procore Championship Field
The field is highlighted by every member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, sans Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
Yes, that means Scottie Scheffler is teeing it up, along with Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
They’re the main attraction, of course, but there are other notables, such as Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy, defending champion Patton Kizzire and members of last week’s winning Walker Cup team, Jackson Koivun and Ethan Feng.
The fall series, known as the FedEx Fall, is an opportunity for players outside of the top 50 in FedEx Cup points to either earn spots in two signature events next season, retain their status via the top 100 in FedEx Cup points, or claim conditional status by finishing in the top 125. There will be seven events in the fall, but the event winners no longer receive an exemption to the Masters.
Players hovering around the top 100 who are in the field in Napa include Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 88), Joel Dahmen (No. 93), Taylor Moore (No. 100), Harry Higgs (No. 112), Matt Kuchar (No. 127) and Adam Hadwin (No. 136).
2025 Procore Championship Course: Silverado North
The PGA Tour’s fall events can sometimes feel like an afterthought, but the players who make the trek to Napa enjoy it.
“I think one of the things I really appreciate about the tournament is the awareness that they have for local charities and local stops in the Napa area. I think it’s such a cool and unique spot on the Tour,” said 2023 champion Sahith Theegala. "We’re pretty far from any big city and feel secluded in a good way. The people that come out are true golf fans. It’s pretty cool to see the amount of turnout out here because it's not easy to get to.”
Silverado Resort’s North Course has a long history on Tour. It hosted the Kaiser International, later known as the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, from 1968 to 1980. Then, the Procore Championship moved there in 2014.
It was designed in 1955 before undergoing restorations by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in the ‘60s and Johnny Miller in 2011.
The par-72 layout runs 7,138 yards with an average green size of 5,400 square feet, 22 acres of fairway, 77 acres of rough, 53 bunkers and two water hazards.
In 2024, Silverado North was the 18th hardest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 71.176. Its toughest hole was the 458-yard par-4 9th, playing .208 strokes over par as the 83rd most difficult hole on Tour (out of 900). Its easiest hole, meanwhile, was the 538-yard par-5 5th, yielding a scoring average .373 strokes under par, making it the Tour’s 105th easiest hole.
Procore Championship History: Wild Finishes
The 2022 Procore Championship (then known as the Fortinet Championship) had one of the craziest finishes in recent memory.
On the 72nd hole, Max Homa, the event’s defending champion, trailed his playing partner, Danny Willett, who held the lead, by a stroke. Homa hit his second shot on the par-5 18th into the greenside bunker before failing to get on the green with his shot from the sand, settling 33 feet from the hole. Willett, meanwhile, faced a 3-footer for birdie.
Then the unthinkable happened.
Homa holed his uphill chip for birdie, while Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, missed his putt. After that, he failed to convert the 4-foot comebacker, handing Homa the win.
“It’s a shame with how it finished, but I’m pretty sure those are the only short putts we've missed all week. Just a shame to do it when I did,” Willett said afterward. “One of them things. At times you wish you could rewind time. We learn from it and move on.”
But Willett’s misfortune was Homa’s gain.
“That was crazy. I still don't really know what happened,” Homa said. “Just kind of one of those weekends you just had to hang around.”
2025 Procore Championship: How to Watch (all times EST)
- Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
ESPN+ will also have live coverage during each round, including featured groups.