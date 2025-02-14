Michael Kim Closes with a Birdie For Share of 7th Place at The Genesis
A challenging opening round at The Genesis Invitational for three of four former Cal golfers competing at Torrey Pines in La Jolla this week.
The best performance of the day among the Golden Bears belonged to Michael Kim, who is tied for seventh place after shooting a 1-under 71 on Thursday.
Collin Morikawa is tied for 20th after an opening round of 1-over 73, Byeong Hun An is one stroke back after a 75 that lands him in a share of 40th place, and Max Homa is far back in the field, tied for 51st place after a 76.
Denny McCarthy has the lead to himself at 68 after an eagle-3 on the 18th hole. Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers are one stroke back at 69 and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffller is among three players tied for fourth.
It was another disappointing day for Homa, 34, who once was No. 5 in the world rankings but has skidded to 60th over the past year.
"Golf does not like me at the moment, I've noticed that," Homa said in an interview with ESPN.
Homa missed the cut a week ago at the Phoenix Open but said afterward he felt like his game was coming around.
"That's what's so odd about last week is that is the best I swung the golf club in like, this is going to sound crazy, but potentially ever," Homa said.
Homa changed a lot about his game — including his swing coach and choice of clubs — after the 2024 season, where he failed to win an event for the first time since 2020.
"I know I'm getting better even if it looks like I'm getting worse," Homa told reporters this week. "I think I know what I'm doing is right. It's very difficult to continue to see bad (results), but last week I actually hit the ball incredible, and I missed the cut by five.”
Thursday went no better for Homa, a popular member of the PGA Tour. He began the day with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2, then had another on No. 4. He wound up with six bogeys and two birdies and already is eight strokes off the lead.
But he continues to have belief in himself. "I think I know what I'm capable of," Homa said.
Kim, 31, is coming off a tie for second place at the Phoenix Open that boosted him to No. 86 in the world rankings. He made consecutive birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 at Torrey Pines, then wrapped up his opening round with a birdie on No. 18, leaving him just three strokes off the lead.
Morikawa, 28, was a 1 over for the day before a bogey on No. 17 dropped him to 26th place. But the world’s No. 4-ranked player birdied the par-5 18th hole to climb to a tie for 21st after a 73 alongside the likes of Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland.
An, 33, was 2 under through six holes before closing with three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 12 to card a 3-over 75, which leaves him in an 11-player share of 40th place.