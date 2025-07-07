Collin Morikawa Lands New Caddie for Genesis Scottish Open and British Open
After making two surprising caddie changes in the last few months, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has tapped a veteran to work with him over the next two weeks.
Billy Foster, who has had a 30-year-plus career caddying for several prominent players and most recently worked with 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that he would be working for Morikawa at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Portrush.
The DP World Tour also shared video of the two on social media:
Foster, who caddied for players such as Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood among others, split with Fitzpatrick in March.
The website said the arrangement is only for the next two weeks as Morikawa seeks a permanent caddie. He moved on from Joe Greiner prior to the Rocket Classic after having split with his longtime caddie, J.J. Jakovac earlier this year.