Commitment From Cornerback Duvay Williams Gives Cal a Fourth 4-Star

The 2027 Cal football recruiting class grew to 10 players on Wednesday after coach Tosh Lupoi got a commitment from four-star cornerback Duvay Williams of Inglewood High School.

Williams is 5-foot-10 1/2, 148 pounds, according to 247Sports, but the recruiting site rates him as the No. 32 cornerback in the national class and the No. 27 overall prospect in California. He will be a high school senior in the fall.

Rivals/On3 lists Williams at 5-11 160 pounds and also rates him a four-star prospect. Rivals has him as the No. 30 corner prospect, the 25th-best overall recruit in California.

Williams, who visited Cal earlier this week, also had offers from USC, Arizona State, UCLA, Alabama, Nebraska and Arizona, among others.

Cal commit Duvay Williams | Twitter

He will join a Cal program that has consistently produced high-end defensive backs, with at least one selected in the NFL draft for seven consecutive years.

“It’s the place to be,” Williams told Rivals/On 3.

Williams is the fourth four-star prospect who has given a commitment to Cal, according to 247Sports’ ratings, which boosted the Bears’ 2027 class ranking to No. 18 nationally.

Edge Troy Owens, safety Myles Baker and wide receiver/tight end Charles Davis also earned four-star ratings from 247Sports. Williams is the first cornerback the Bears have secured in this recruiting class.

Lupoi, who has returned to his alma mater after serving as defensive coordinator at Oregon, comes with a reputation for being a relentless recruiter.

Asked last month about the Bears’ recruiting efforts so far, Lupoi exclaimed, “We’re in fire!”

None of the last five Cal recruiting classes finished among the top 50 in the On3/Rivals team rankings, and none of the past 15 Golden Bear classes ranked higher than 28th.

“You have to go back to the Jeff Tedford years for there to be this type of exuberance about Cal from recruits that Cal wouldn’t even be in the door with three to five years ago, that they may not have been in the conversation with six months ago,” On3/Rivals national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman told Cal Bears on SI late last month.

Huffman said hiring Lupoi has flipped the script regarding Cal football recruiting.

“They needed to sell the vision of Cal authentically and genuinely,” Huffman said, “and what better person to get that than the guy who’s been arguably a top-five recruiter in the sport for years, who’s now selling his hometown, his alma mater.”

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