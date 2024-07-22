Michael Wilson, 2004 NCAA Team Champion, Hired as Cal Golf Coach
Michael Wilson, who contributed to Cal’s 2004 NCAA men’s golf championship and most recently led Colorado State into the NCAA nationals, has been named the Bears’ head coach.
Wilson, 40, is a native of Pacific Grove on the Monterey Peninsula and a 2007 Cal graduate. He played on the Canadian professional tour from 2007 through 2010 before embarking on his coaching career.
“I’m humbled and honored to be named the next head men’s golf coach at Cal — it’s a dream come true,” Wilson said. “It’s great to return home, and I can’t wait to get to work the student-athletes, administration and the Cal golf family.
“Cal golf has always been close to my heart as a Northern Californian, alumnus and member of the 2004 NCAA Championship team. My experience at Cal lasted me a lifetime.”
Wilson was a sophomore on Cal’s 2004 NCAA title team and his third- and fourth-round scores of 69 and 71, respectively, were considered significant components in the team’s championship run.
He won three individual tournament titles with the Bears, which tied for the most in program history at the time. He was named a two-time All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and was a three-time Pac-10 All-Academic Team honoree.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael back to Berkeley alongside his wife, Courtney, and their son, Ben,” Cal athletic directorJim Knowlton said. “Michael has been a winner at every step of his career – both as a player and as a head coach – and we’re confident he’ll take our program to great heights.
“Michael will be an excellent mentor for our student-athletes, and we’re proud to have him leading our men’s golf program into an exciting new chapter.”
Wilson has created a strong coaching resume over the past decade. He led Colorado State to NCAA regional appearances each of the past two seasons and his 2023 squad advanced to the NCAA national tournament.
Prior to his time at Fort Collins, Colo., Wilson was head coach at Long Beach State for the five seasons (2017-22). He was named the 2021 Big West Coach of the Year after directing the team to an NCAA Regional appearance and its first conference championship in 52 years.
Wilson began his coaching career in 2014 as an assistant at Washington.
He replaces Walter Chun, who was let go this spring after eight seasons as head coach and 27 years including time as a player, administrative aid and assistant coach.
Wilson said his goal is to build on the tradition of Cal golf, which includes sending elite players such as Collin Morikawa and Max Homa to the PGA Tour.
“We will challenge and empower our golfers to be the very best version of themselves on and off the course,” Wilson said. "Our teams will win, bring home championships and passionately work to build something bigger than ourselves.”