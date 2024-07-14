More Frustration for Collin Morikawa - Tied For 4th at Scottish Open
Collin Morikawa, who has played at a high level throughout this year, once again came up just short in a bid to secure his first victory in 2024.
The 27-year-old Cal grad was alone in second place and just one stroke off the lead after a birdie on the ninth hole in Sunday’s final round of the Scottish Open.
But a double-bogey on the 11th derailed Morikawa’s momentum and he wound up finishing in a six-way tie for fourth place after a final-round 69 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
In a tuneup for The Open Championship next week at the Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland, homeland favorite Robert MacIntyre buried a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to post a one-stroke victory over 43-year-old Australian Adam Scott.
MacIntyre finished at 18 under after a 67 that included an eagle on the 16th hole. He became the first Scottish golfer to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
Scott, the 2013 Masters champion who was chasing his first victory since 2020, was second after his own final round of 67. Third-place finisher Romain Langasque of France carded an eagle No. 16 on the way to a 64 and a minus-15 score.
Morikawa shared fourth place with defending champion Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Sangjae Im and 24-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg, the third-round leader who labored to a final-round 73.
The world’s sixth-ranked player, Morikawa was close again but hasn’t been able to cash opportunities for a victory this year.
This was his ninth consecutive top-20 finish, six of those in the top-10, including a tie for third at Masters and a fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The CBS analysts, marveling at his consistency near the top of the leaderboard, predicted Morikawa soon will be back in the winner’s circle. His most recent victory came at the Zozo Championship last October.
Now he turns his attention The Open, which he won three years ago at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England for his second major victory.
Morikawa began the day at minus-13 and tied for fourth place, three strokes back of Aberg. He played the front nine in 3 under, and was along in second place at minus-16 after a birdie on No. 9.
But he couldn’t overcome the double on No. 11, making pars on each of his final seven holes. Morikawa came up just inches short of sinking a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 14 and made a good effort for a birdie on 18 but couldn’t get it done.
England’s Richard Mansell finished in a five-way tie for 10th place at 13 under after posting a 61 on Sunday. The 29-year-old, ranked 221st in the world, folded 10 birdies into his final round.
Cal grad Max Homa, the world’s 15th-ranked player, completed a rough week in Scotland with a final-round 69, leaving him tied for 70th place at minus-1 — 19 strokes off the lead.
Homa shot 67 in the opening round before settling for 70 and 73 the next two days.
It was the latest in a series of uncharacteristic performances by Homa, who tied for third at the Masters in mid-April but has not finished among the top 20 in his past six events.