Morikawa, Homa Answer Burning Question: Usain Bolt or Joey Chestnut?
Several pro golfers were asked the burning question of the day: Who would win a race between Joey Chestnut and Usain Bolt if each had to eat one hot dog, then run a 100-yard meter dash?
Two former Cal golfers – Max Homa and Collin Morikawa – were among the five members of the PGA Tour who addressed this tantalizing question that everyone wants answered. It rivals other questions of the day, “What is the meaning of life?” Or “How big is the universe?” Or “Should abortion be legal?”
The questions with in the question here are: “How long would it take Usain Bolt to eat one hot” and “How fast can joey Chestnut run 100 meters?” (Not yards, and those extra 9.361 yards could be the difference between a Chestnut victory and a Bolt triumph.)
Homa’s answer: Joey Chestnut.
Homan’s reasoning is that he could run the 100 in 20 seconds, and “I’m hard pressed to say I could eat a whole hot dog in 20 seconds.” He figures Chestnut would build too much of a lead for Bolt to overcome.
Morikawa’s answer: Joey Chestnut
Of course, Morikawa put a lot of thought into this puzzle. He started out saying, “Oh man, I’m trying to think. A hot dog. I mean Joey Chestnut would be done by now. I’m gonna say . . . Oh, man.”
Jordan Spieth: Usain Bolt
But Spieth poses the age-old rhetorical question: How many hot dogs would Chestnut need to eat to build up a big enough lead to beat Bolt?
Maverick McNealy: Usain Bolt
Saheeth Theegala: Joey Chestnut
By a 3-2 vote the “experts” give Joey Chestnut the nod, settling this heated debate that might someday be answered on the track. Or in the kitchen.
