Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 18 -- Cameron Jordan, Saints Sack Master
18. CAMERON JORDAN
Years at Cal: 2007 to 2010
Sport: Football
Pro team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 35
Hometown: Chander, Arizona
Why we ranked him here: Chosen 24th in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft by New Orleans, Jordan has been a durable and productive player. The 6-foot-4, 278-pound defensive end has started 225 of 226 games — all with the Saints — and accumulated a franchise-record 121.5 sacks, 716 total tackles, 160 tackles for loss and 233 quarterback hits over 14 seasons. He’s had at least 10 sacks in six different seasons, with a high of 15.5 in 2019. His 121.5 career sacks are second among active NFL players a franchise record and 31st most all-time. Jordan also has career totals of 3 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and has played 11,398 defensive snaps in his career. He has recorded two or more sacks in 24 games, including four our against Atlanta in 2019. Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection — tied for fourth most all-time among defensive ends — including six years in a row (2017-22). He was a first-team AP All-Pro pick in 2017 and a second-team selection in 2018 and ’19. He was chosen to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Set to turn 36 next week and heading into his 15th season, Jordan will move past Drew Brees and become the Saints’ career leader for games played with his third outing this season.
At Cal: The son of former Minnesota Vikings tight end Steve Jordan played 50 games over four seasons with the Bears, starting 32 times. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 choice at a senior in 2010 when he had 62 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He wound with 175 career tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
Other: May 8 of this year was declared by the New Orleans city council as Cameron Jordan Day in the city in appreciation for his youth mentorship — including more than 300 visits to area schools — charitable initiatives and other work in the community. Through his foundation, Jordan will send his first group of students to Louisiana colleges and universities this fall on full scholarships.
