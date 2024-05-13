NCAA Softball: Cal Lands in Baton Rouge Regional, Opens vs. Southern Illinois
The Cal softball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.
The Golden Bears (36-17) were awarded an at-large bid into the Baton Rouge regional and will open play in the double-elimination event Friday against Southern Illinois (41-9) on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. PDT.
The Salukis clinched an automatic by with a 4-2 win over Illinois State, thanks to a walk-off grand slam by Elizabeth Warwick in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Cal won twice in three NCAA games a year ago before being sent home by eventual national champion Oklahoma.
The Golden Bears, ousted in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament by rival Stanford on Thursday, are making their 35th trip to the NCAAs.
Cal is one of the nation's top power-hitting teams, leading the Pac-12 in home runs (77), doubles (83) and extra-base hits (164).
Baton Rouge host LSU (40-15) was given the No. 9 overall seed and will open play Friday against Jackson State (32-17), champs of the SWAC. LSU, just 12-12 in the fierce Southeastern Conference, is making its 18th consecutive NCAA appearance, its 25th overall.
LSU is No. 3 in the latest NCAA RPI rankings while Cal is No 22. Southern Illinois is No. 51 and Jackson State checks in at No. 227.
The 64-team NCAA field — including 32 at-large bids — was revealed Sunday, with Big 12 champion Texas (47-7) securing the No. 1 overall seed for the first time. Oklahoma (49-6) is No. 2.
The SEC landed 13 tournament berths.
Two other Bay Area schools will face each other in a Friday opener. Stanford (43-13) was given a No. 8 seed and will host Saint Mary’s (30-12).
Pac-12 regular-season and tournament champion UCLA (37-10) was named a No. 6 seed and a total of seven teams were select4ed from the Pac-12 in its final season. The conference owns 24 NCAA softball titles.