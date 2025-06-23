Chelsea Spencer Resigns as Cal's Softball Head Coach
Four months after signing a contract extension, Chelsea Spencer is stepping down as Cal’s softball head coach.
Cal made the announcement of Spencer’s departure on Monday after she had served as head coach at Cal for five seasons. No reason for Spencer’s departure was mentioned in the announcement, nor was there any indication of the future plans of the 42-year-old Spencer, who played college softball at Cal.
Assistant coach Jen Deering will serve as interim head coach until a permanent replacement is hired.
In February, Spencer signed a three-year contract extension with Cal that would run through the 2028 season, and the Bears had a successful season in 2025.
This past season, the Golden Bears finished with a 37-21 record, including 11-13 in the ACC. The Bears qualified for the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row. The Bears lost to host Oklahoma in the finals of the NCAA Regionals.
Spencer compiled a record of 153-108-2 as Cal's head coach.
Spencer played softball at Cal as a student and helped Cal reach the Women's College World Series all four of her college years, including an NCAA championship in 2002
"We thank Chelsea for all of her contributions to Cal and wish her the best of luck for the future," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in statement provided by Cal.
