Not Good Enough on Sunday, Collin Morikawa Ties for Fourth at the PGA
Collin Morikawa was solid but not special on the final day of the 106th PGA Championship and that wasn’t good enough against a crowded field at the top of the leaderboard who ate up the Valhalla Golf Club course at Louisville, Kentucky
Morikawa, who began Sunday tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele at 15 under par, made just one bogey but played the first 17 holes without a birdie, giving him no chance to stay with the frontrunners.
The 27-year-old Cal grad finally made one on the 18th, from about five feet, lifting him to even-par 71 and a tie for fourth place with Thomas Detry, both at 15 under par.
Morikawa was hoping to win his third major and his second PGA crown in five years. Instead, this felt a little like his Sunday performance at the Masters last month, when he also played in the final group but shot a 74 and wound up tied for third.
Morikawa has not played the final round of any tournament in the 60s since the Genesis Invitational in February.
Asked by a reporter afterward what went wrong Sunday, Morikawa didn't pull any punches. "Everything," he said. “The putter kept me in this tournament, and it just disappeared today."
Morikawa's 34 putts on Sunday were the most by any golfer in the field.
“To win a major championship, you’ve got to have your solid golf game,” Morikawa said. “People talk about winning with their ‘B’ game, ‘C’ game, ‘A’ game. I felt like even though I’ve been putting the results together, it still feels like I’m playing with a ‘C’ to ‘B’ game.”
Schauffele held off a spectacular final round by Bryson DeChambeau, making a six-foot putt on 18 to avoid a playoff, winning his first major with a four-day score of 21 under. Schauffele posted the lowest 72-hole score to par and the lowest 72-hole scoring total (263) in major history.
“I was actually kind of emotional after the ball went in. It’s been a while since I’ve won,” said Schauffele, who took home a $3.3 million payday. “I said all week I needed to stay in my lane and, man, it was tough to stay in my lane today.”
Ranked No. 3 in the world, Schauffele included seven birdies and just a single bogey in his final round of 65. DeChambeau played bogey free with seven birdies that added up to a 64 on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland shot 66 for the third day in a row and finished third at minus-18. Justin Rose and Shane Lowry tied for sixth at minus-14 and four players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, wound up tied for eighth at 13 under.
Morikawa and Detry each earned $888,000 while runnerup DeChambeau won $1,998,000 and third-place finisher Hovland took home $1,258,000.
Cal grad Max Homa, 33, shot a final-round 69 and finished in a tie for 35th place at minus-8. The world’s ninth-ranked player, Homa had four birdies — including one on the 18th — and two bogeys.
Homa was not thrilled with his performance, and jokingly referenced Scheffler, who made headlines Friday morning when he was arrested outside Valhalla for failing to follow traffic instructions from a police offier following an unrelated vehicle accident that left one person dead.
"Frurstrating week in KY," Homa wrote on Instagram. "Lost to a guy who literally was in jail Friday morning. Tough look for me."
Homa won $84,110.
Former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An, who has climbed to a career-best No. 23 in the world rankings, played a bogey-free round of 68 to wind up at minus-6 and tied for 43rd. The 32-year-old had three birdies over the first seven holes but settled for pars the rest of the afternoon and earned a check for $59,800.