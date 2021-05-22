Collin Morikawa Shoots 74 in PGA Championship Third Round

Defending champ and ex-Cal golfer Collin Morikawa 12 strokes off the lead held by Phil Mickelson with most of the leaders still on the course in Saturday's third round of PGA Championship

Former Cal standout Collin Morikawa started out strong on Saturday, but he did not finish with the score he needed to be in position to win the PGA Championship for the second year in a row.

He recorded a third-round score of 2-over-par 74 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. It left Morikawa at 3 over par for the tournament and 12 strokes off the lead as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, with most of the leaders still on the course.

Phil Mickelson, a month shy of his 51st birthday, held a four-shot lead midway through his final round. Mickelson is at 9-under-par for the tournament through nine holes of his third round on Saturday.

Morikawa was 1 over par and six strokes off the lead entering the third round, and he was 1-under on Saturday's round after four holes to move him to even par for the tournament.

However, he bogeyed the eighth, 10th, 14th and 15th holes before ending the skid with a birdie on No. 16. He was 12 shots off the lead when he finished his round, and that deficit might increase by the time all the golfers finish the third round.

Morikawa looked good while warming up, as seen here:

Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy struggled again on Saturday, shooting a 2-over-par 74 in the third round, leaving him at 5-over for the tournament.

The 32-year-old McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters earlier this year, but he had played well since then and this week was the betting favorite to capture his first major title in nearly seven years.

However, McIlroy started the day with a bogey on the first hole and never completely recovered. He finished with four bogeys and two birdies.

Byeong-Hun An, the other former Cal golfer who made the cut, played himself out of contention on the front nine Saturday. An started the day at 4 over par, nine strokes off the lead, but he shot a 5-over-par 77 in the third round, leaving him at 9-over for the tournament.

An finished his Saturday round with three birdies on the back nine, but the damage was done earlier. He played the first nine holes in 8 over par. He bogeyed four of the first five holes, then had double bogeys on the seventh and ninth holes.

The fact that he steadied himself to shoot 3-under on the back nine speaks to his toughness, although he still left him tied for 75th place.

Byeong-Hun An. Photo by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

The two other ex-Cal golfers who played in the event -- Max Homa and Brandon Hagy -- failed to make the cut.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

