2026 Truist Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Quail Hollow

The 2026 PGA Championship is one week away, but before we throw bets on who will win at Aronimink, we revisit the site of the 2025 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow, where I narrowly missed on Harris English +10000. Not that I'm still thinking about that.

Even though world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA last year, isn't playing this week, the Truist Championship field is even more stacked than last week's signature event, the Cadillac Championship, won by Cam Young. Young is back again but trails Rory McIlroy in the odds this week after McIlroy became the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters. Beyond them is an elite group of players, including Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg.

This is the second straight signature/non-cut event for the PGA Tour. Scheffler was second last week and opted to take this week off before the second major of the season. It was the opposite for McIlroy, Schauffele, Fitzpatrick and Åberg.

Let’s get into this week’s betting preview starting with odds at FanDuel.

Truist Championship Odds

Rory McIlroy +550

Cameron Young +850

Xander Schauffele +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1300

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Si Woo Kim +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Rickie Fowler +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Truist Championship course and purse

Course : Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million winner’s share)

How to watch the Truist Championship

Thursday, May 7 : 7:30 a.m.-2 PM ESPN+; 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 7:30 a.m.-2 PM ESPN+; 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Friday, May 8 : 7:30 a.m.-2 PM ESPN+; 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 7:30 a.m.-2 PM ESPN+; 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Saturday, May 9: 7:15 a.m.-1 PM ET ESPN+; 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

7:15 a.m.-1 PM ET ESPN+; 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS) Sunday, May 10: 7:15 a.m.-1 PM ET ESPN+; 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Truist Championship notable golfers

Rory McIlroy: Making his first start since becoming the fourth golfer to go back-to-back at the Masters, McIlroy returns to the site of four previous PGA Tour wins. Despite that success, McIlroy didn’t contend when the PGA Championship was here last year, finishing T47 at 3 over par. This will be McIlroy’s sixth start of the year. He was T46 at the Players, T2 at the Genesis and T14 at Pebble Beach. He withdrew after the second round of the Arnold Palmer. After nearly a month off and with such a limited schedule, it will be fascinating to see how Rory performs ahead of the season’s second major.

Cameron Young: In his last six starts, Young was T7 at Genesis, T3 at the API, won The Players, T3 at the Masters, T25 at RBC and won the Cadillac. While he isn’t at Rory or Scottie Scheffler’s level yet, it’s hard to argue against him being the third-best player in the world (though I would put him in a tie with Matt Fitzpatrick). Subjective rankings aside, Young is on absolute fire. The one thing he’s missing is a major championship. Perhaps next week is his time.

Truist Championship best bets

Si Woo Kim Top 10 incl. Ties +184 (DraftKings)

While I’m still wary of Kim winning, I do think he’ll be at or near the top of the leaderboard. He has finished T10 or betting in five of 11 starts this year, so these are actually EV+ odds. Kim was T8 at the 2025 PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow and T16 when the Wells Fargo was hosted here in 2024. His game off the tee was strong last week at Doral. If his approach shots get dialed and he keeps putting well, I feel good about his chances to cash this.

Ludvig Åberg +1800 (DraftKings)

When I was handicapping this event, I looked for elite ball strikers and distance off the tee. Åberg is 24th in driving distance, 20th in strokes-gained approach and 6th in overall proximity to the hole on the PGA Tour. He missed the cut at the PGA last year, which was his only appearance at Quail, but the comp courses suggest Åberg should thrive here. T4 in his last start at RBC and top 5 in four of his last five starts, he should be in top form for this tournament.

Sam Burns +3300 (FanDuel)

Again, long off the tee, can spike with the irons, there’s a lot of reasons I like Burns to contend this week. While it’s been three years since he won (and that was a match play event) and he’s famously coughed up wins since then, I still believe Burns has a few more in him. This could fit. He was T19 at the PGA Championship here last year and T13 in 2024. His approach game has been rock solid the last three events (including a T7 at Augusta) and his putting remains elite. Let’s see if he can get it done this week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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