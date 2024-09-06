Cal Sports Report

Soccer World Reacts to Alex Morgan's Retirement Announcement

Video of the former Cal star's Friday press conference is available here. Lindsey Horan, Naomi Girma, NWSL, USWNT, Men in Blazers respond to Morgan's Thursday retirement announcement

Jake Curtis

Alex Morgan announces her retirement at a press conference Friday
Alex Morgan announces her retirement at a press conference Friday / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images
Former Cal soccer star Alex Morgan held a press conference Friday to officially announce her retirement, which she had announced on social media on Thursday.

A number of soccer players and organizations reacted to Morgan's retirement announcement, and we present just a few:

The most telling may have come from U.S. Women’s National Team captain Lindsey Horan, who issued this statement on Instagram Stories, according to the San Diego Union Tribune:

“Don’t think many people will ever understand the weight you carried with you every day being the face of this team and women’s football in general,” Horan’s post said. “You made the game better for so many little ones looking up to you and what an incredible career on top of it. Congrats Al.”

San Diego Wave teammate and USWNT member Naomi Girma called Morgan a “legend of the game in every way” in an Instagram post, according to the Union Tribune.

And a variety of twitter responses:

By the NWSL

By the USWNT

Carli Lloyd

Sam Mewis, a former U.S. national team teammate of Morgan’s who now runs the U.S. women’s soccer media outlet “The Women’s Game,” tweeted this:

Even Men in Blazers

Morgan and Horan reacted with sadness in a press conference regarding a controversial comment Korbin Albert made earlier this year, but Albert responded to Morgan’s retirement with this twitter message:

And one ESPN reaction:

This is just small sample of the reaction.

