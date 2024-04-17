Cal Transfer Rodney Brown Jr. Commits to Virginia Tech
Rodney Brown Jr., who entered the transfer portal after playing his freshman year at Cal this past season, announced on social media that he has committed to Virginia Tech.
It means Brown will be a Cal opponent in the 2024-25 season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal joins the ACC next fall.
Although Brown was not a starter for Cal this past season, he was one of two players who received significant playing time off the bench (along with Grant Newell). Brown never seemed to be intimidated and was always aggressive despite being just a freshman.
Brown played in all 32 games for Cal in 2023-24, all off the bench. He averaged 17.1 minutes of playing time along with 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds. His best game was against USC when he scored 13 points. Brown scored 12 points against both Arizona and Washington State.
