Ivan Kharchenkov has Little Fanfare in Announcing Returning to Arizona

Some players are all about business and that’s what is emanating from the Arizona basketball program.

Shortly after the NBA released the players that were early entrants for June’s draft, the Wildcats made a pair of announcements with two glaring omissions from the list that Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov would be returning to school since they had not entered the transfer portal.

Krivas made his return official first before Kharchenkov did on Tuesday.

The freshman started all 39 games for Arizona this season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 49.2-percent from the field and 31.7-percent from 3-point range.

The native of Germany was one of many bright spots for the program in the NCAA Tournament after scoring 15 points in its Sweet 16 victory over Arkansas and 18 points against Purdue in the Elite 8.

Ivan Kharchenkov’s return to Arizona should be taken lightly as the Final Four team now returns two of its starters from one of the best teams in the country and providing continuity for head coach Tommy Lloyd as he looks to replace his other starters – Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat.

Kharchenkov proved to be very versatile last season at 6-foot-7, showing the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor and notching 1.4 steals per game. It’s something he will be relied upon for again entering his sophomore year.

Washington guard JJ Mandaquit and North Carolina guard Derek Dixon committed to Arizona out of the transfer portal this spring while the Wildcats also have 5-star guard Caleb Holt, a Top 5 player in the Class of 2026, and 4-star guard Cameron Holmes committed to the program.

After not making a Final Four since 2001, Tommy Lloyd is trying to make sure that his team will return to the national stage much quicker than previous and have better results when they get there.