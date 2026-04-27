Top Ranked Guard Dylan Mingo Commits to Baylor after UNC Decommitment

The signs were there. If you chose to ignore it, that’s your fault.

Weeks after his brother, Kayden Mingo, committed to Baylor, 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo also announced his commitment to the Bears on Monday after he reopened his recruiting process following the head coaching change at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5 standout at Long Island Lutheran (NY) was previously inked with the Tar Heels before Hubert Davis was fired and now joins a Baylor team that will be looking to restore its success after a struggling season that resulted in a missed NCAA Tournament.

Mingo is a consensus Top 10 player in the Class of 2026 and was the second best available high school recruit behind top ranked player Tyran Stokes.

"Baylor has such a positive coaching staff, and it starts with Coach Drew," Mingo told ESPN about his commitment. "Coach Drew and his staff are loyal and trustworthy people and coaches. Coach Drew is tough on his players and sticks with them during tough times.

"I loved my visit there. I am excited to go there. It is a very positive culture."

Baylor is undergoing a massive change to its roster after five players entered the transfer portal this offseason, including standout guard Tounde Yessoufou, but has added three other players from the portal alongside Kayden Mingo.

"Playing with my brother Kayden is a big plus," Mingo continued to ESPN about the chance to play with his brother.

"It is a blessing to play with him again. We had success in high school…We have been playing together since we were little kids, and there is a built-in chemistry and trust you can't duplicate. We keep each other accountable, too. Baylor was one of my final schools before, so I was comfortable with them."

Dylan Mingo joins 4-star forward Elijah Williams in the Baylor basketball recruiting class.