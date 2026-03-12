Indiana Doesn't Deserve NCAA Tournament Bid After Embarrassing Loss to Northwestern
In its last matchup with Northwestern, the Hoosiers got a pass.
Despite a horrid shooting second half, Indiana got the bad side of a couple of calls inside the final two minutes that prohibited a chance at winning on its home floor.
Thursday night in Chicago at the Big Ten Tournament there was no excuse and it should cost the Hoosiers a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Really all Indiana had to do to make the tournament in its first season under Darian DeVries was win a couple of games down the stretch to secure its bid. Instead, it lost five of six games to close the regular season and its Big Ten Tournament opener could be the dagger.
As a team on the bubble entering the night, it’s going to be a long wait until Selection Sunday for the Hoosiers.
Indiana led at halftime, 37-36, on 60-percent shooting from the floor and 50-percent shooting from 3-point range, but it went ice cold in the second half.
Indiana went 5-for-20 from the field after halftime and 1-for-7 from distance. Its best offense came at the free throw line, making 13-of-19 attempts.
Northwestern’s 22-5 run in the middle of the second half pushed its lead to 18 points, 67-49, and it was too steep for the Hoosiers to attempt a comeback.
Entering Wednesday night, Indiana is 6-13 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and 12-0 in Quad 3 and 4 matchups. That does not lend itself to a team making the NCAA Tournament with its best wins coming in back-to-back games at home against then No. 12 Purdue and on the road over UCLA.
The only thing that the Hoosiers have in its favor is the soft bubble, but it cannot improve its standing sitting at home.
Indiana has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2022-23 and it’s a record that should extend for at least another season.