Michigan Contingency Plans Ready if Star Players Remain in NBA Draft

Dusty May has a plan for the Michigan basketball team and he’s executing it to perfection this offseason, as you would expect from a National Champion.

The Wolverines will have a lot to replace this offseason, most notable All-American Yaxel Lendeborg, but now the team waits for two important NBA Draft decisions from Morez Johnson and Elliot Cadeau.

Both players, along with Aday Mara, announced their intentions to test the waters with the option to return to the Wolverines next season but May is continuing with his offseason formula.

Mara will not return to Michigan, something the coaching staff already knew, and smartly added Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam to replace its 7-foot-3 rim protector. Thaim, listed at 7-foot-2, was one of the best centers to enter the portal this offseason.

However, earlier in the offseason, the Wolverines added Tennessee transfer JP Estrella, which signaled to many that Johnson might not be returning even though he didn’t officially enter the draft until weeks later.

Estrella spent three seasons with the Volunteers and posted career-high numbers with 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while continuing to add more size to the roster at 6-foot-11, which was one of the biggest advantages Michigan had throughout the season.

Assuming Johnson remains in the draft, which is possible since he’s getting first round consideration, it’s a move that was necessary for May to make to keep his program at the top of college basketball.

Elliot Cadeau, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, was a surprise to be an early entry to the NBA Draft after agreeing to a deal to return to Michigan for his senior season but he is still expected to withdraw from the draft and return to school following his workouts ta the NBA Combine and with various organizations.

Regardless, Dusty May has the pulse of his program and will make the corresponding moves to ensure the Wolverines have a chance to repeat as National Champions.