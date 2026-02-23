Duke proved it belongs in same conversation as Arizona, Michigan
You can no longer have a conversation about National Championship contenders and not include Duke.
Sure, you can mention other teams in the race but for the better part of the season the two primary teams the public focused on were Michigan and Arizona. That was reaffirmed as well as changed on Saturday in an epic afternoon of college basketball.
On a day with matchups featuring the Top 4 teams in the AP Poll, the shorthanded Wildcats went to Houston and beat the Cougars, 73-66, capping off its four straight games against ranked opponents with two victories after drooping the opening two games.
It showed, again, the depth and talent that Tommy Lloyd has curated in Tucson that his team was able to go on the road and beat one of the toughest teams in the country without superstar freshman Koa Peat and only getting 17 minutes from Tobe Awaka due to foul trouble.
Yet it felt like the No. 4 Wildcats and No. 2 Cougars were only the appetizer because everyone had its attention on the showdown in Washington D.C. between No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke.
The Blue Devils have been an interesting team this season, only losing two games and leading late in the second half in both. While not looking impressive in certain games, Duke has found ways to win against really good teams and had been in that second tier of championship contenders entering its bout with the mighty Wolverines.
But not after Saturday’s upset victory. If you want to talk National Championship, you must include Duke.
Jon Scheyer put together a masterful defensive gameplan that slowed down the prolific offense of Michigan that saw Duke pull away late, winning 68-63.
Cameron Boozer proved that all he does is win. He’s won in high school, AAU, and now college basketball.
While Duke might not be as dangerous on paper as Arizona and Michigan, but they have a toughness necessary to win in March, beating a total of ten ranked teams so far this season with its season sweep over Louisville.
The race to March Madness is on and a lot of teams will factor into the title race but currently three stand out above the rest – Michigan, Arizona, and Duke.