Dan Hurley Relying on Sophomores to Replace Veteran Stars is Major Gamble for UConn

Dan Hurley’s best teams have been old and experienced, and this year could be different.

Sure, he’ll have Silas Demary Jr. back and leading the way for the Huskies, as well as Jayden Ross returning for his senior season, but this group is going to be young stepping on the big stage in Storrs.

One player who will be ready for a larger spotlight on him is Braylon Mullins, the hero from UConn’s win over Duke in the Elite 8. Mullins passed on the NBA this offseason and will return for his sophomore season with the idea of getting bigger, stronger, and more consistent to become a lottery choice in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Yet it is the portal additions for the Huskies that could determine how successful its season will be, highlighted by Seton Hall center Najai Hines and Duke forward Nik Khamenia.

Hines was one of the most coveted players in the portal after a freshman season with the Pirates that showed extreme promise. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound center averaged only 18.0 minutes per game while posting 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

He will have massive shoes to fill for the departing Tarris Reed Jr. and there is a void behind him with Eric Reibe entering the transfer portal.

Khamenia will fill perhaps a bigger role for the Huskies – replacing Alex Karaban.

Karaban, the two-time National Championship and historic player for UConn, not only leaves a big void on the court but his leadership might be the most important thing for Hurley to try and fill this season.

The prized recruit for the Blue Devils had an up-and-down freshman season in which he averaged 5.7 points per game on 44.4-percent shooting. Much like Braylon Mullins, his strength will be a major focus this offseason.

It’s somewhat of a new philosophy for Dan Hurley but there’s no doubting the talent he added to UConn, it just has to come together quickly for a team that has a lot of youth.