Depth of Duke Basketball Team Could be Blessing and Issue for Jon Scheyer

The Duke basketball team will be one of the most talented rosters in the country as Jon Scheyer tries to get his team over the hump in the NCAA Tournament to win a National Championship.

The Blue Devils have suffered incomprehensible losses in the last two seasons against Houston in the Final Four last season and in the Elite 8 this year against UConn.

Yet Scheyer is reloading by retaining a lot of talent from his roster and adding a handful of high impact players from the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks, but managing the minutes will be a challenge for the Duke head coach.

Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba will all be staying with the Blue Devils while the program added highly sought after Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell out of the portal as well as Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.

Duke also will be bringing in five-star recruits Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and four-star prospect Max Meyer.

The Blue Devils only lost Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA Draft, Nik Khamenia and Darren Harris to the transfer portal, and Maliq Brown due to eligibility restraints.

Still, it’s a ton of talent that will be expecting a lot of minutes this season. Duke could have Caleb Foster, a four-year player who has started 52 games during his three-year career, coming off the bench next season as well as its prized backcourt recruit Deron Rippey Jr.

As always, the Blue Devils will have the weight of the college basketball world on its back, perhaps a little more this year after how its last two seasons ended, and Jon Scheyer will build a grueling non-conference schedule but he will need to manage his minutes and rotations a lot more in the 2026-27 season than he has in any of his previous years as a head coach.