Paul McNeil Withdraws from Transfer Portal and Returns to NC State for Junior Season

The surging offseason of the NC State basketball program continued on Friday when superstar guard Paul McNeil announced his return to the team, withdrawing from the transfer portal.

It gives the Wolfpack more continuity entering its first season under head coach Justin Gainey, who has put together an impressive offseason as he builds a roster that was gutted after the departure of Will Wade.

After playing sparingly as a freshman, McNeil earned a much bigger role last season and averaged 28.6 minutes per game while posting 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game but, more importantly, shot a sizzling 42.7-percent from 3-point range.

NC State has already made a major splash in the transfer portal with its most recent addition of former McDonald’s All-American and Maryland guard Darius Adams as well as landing Hofstra guard Preston Edmead and Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond.

UC Irvine’s Kyle Evans, Washington State’s Eemeli Yalaho, and Boise State’s RJ Keene also committed to the Wolfpack out of the transfer portal.

Gainey will be entering his first season as a head coach and is taking over a program that was in the First Four this past season, making three of the last four NCAA Tournaments including a stunning run to the Final Four three years ago.

The Wolfpack struggled mightily in February and March, turning a surefire NCAA Tournament bid into a nail-biting scenario on Selection Sunday and ultimately could not top Texas, who would make a run to the Sweet 16.

Now, NC State has retooled and added young, talented players to its roster to try and build a consistent winner in Raleigh after so much turnover within the last two offseasons making a coaching change.

Not only will Paul McNeil bring a sense of familiarity with the team but he adds to an explosive backcourt that will surely give other teams in the ACC trouble.