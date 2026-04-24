Henri Veesaar Remains in NBA Draft in Crushing Blow to UNC Basketball Dreams

Michael Malone is slowly building a roster at North Carolina that looks like it could content in the ACC, but one major piece was ensuring that center Henri Veesaar would return for his senior season with the Tar Heels.

The Arizona transfer averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in his first season in Chapel Hill under head coach Hubert Davis and despite his firing in March Malone wanted to keep the 7-footer as an anchor for his version of the squad.

But following a long process, Veesaar has not only opted to declare for the NBA Draft but will keep his name in the draft throughout the process and officially turn pro.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander was first to report the news as well as the near $4 million offer the Tar Heels had on the table for Veesaar and the approximate $6 million offers from other teams around the country to get him into the transfer portal.

NEWS—Henri Veesaar is leaving UNC and intends to stay in the NBA Draft, source told @CBSSports. Avgd 17.0 pts, 8.7 rebs, shot ~42% from 3. Big domino on this NCAA draft declaration deadline day. Veesaar a potential 1st-rounder but will leave a big NIL💰 on the table as a result pic.twitter.com/5r7MnX7qou — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 24, 2026

Many NBA Draft experts seem to be split on projecting Henri Veesaar as an NBA player. ESPN ranks him as the No. 45 player in the draft while CBS Sports has him at No. 26.

He will have a chance to rise up the draft boards of individual teams at the NBA Combine next month and during individual workouts with organizations.

North Carolina has already landed four players in the transfer portal, most notably Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas, NC State guard Matt Able, and Utah guard Terrance Brown. Malone was also able to retain 6-foot-10 forward Jarin Stevenson but is still missing his dominant center.

There are two major players still available at the position in the transfer portal, Cincinnati’s Moustapha Thaim and Arizona State’s Massamba Diop. Currently, Thaim is projected to be a Michigan commit while Diop is deciding between Gonzaga and St. John’s. It makes sense for North Carilina to try and enter the race for both players following Veesaar’s decision or opt for another player that remains in the portal or scour the international market.

It’s one of the first big blows to Michael Malone at North Carolina and it will be interesting to see how the former NBA champion adjusts his roster plan to find a new center for the Tar Heels.