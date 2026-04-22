Billy Donovan's Departure from Chicago Bulls Could Have Major College Basketball Implications

The biggest fish is officially on the college basketball market.

Billy Donovan announced his resignation from the Chicago Bulls this week and there could be a ripple effect on the rest of the sport.

It was clear that North Carolina had interest in the two-time National Champion with the Florida Gators but after he said he would not make a decision on his future until after the Bulls’ season concluded, the Tar Heels could not wait until mid-April and opted to hire former NBA champion Michael Malone to be its head coach.

But the noise around Donovan will not stop with North Carolina.

Reports have surfaced that the Golden State Warriors would be interested in Florida head coach Todd Golden if Steve Kerr opts to retire this season. Golden did not give an assertive answer when asked about the possibility of leaving the Gators this offseason saying, “I’m definitely planning on coaching the Gators.”

It would be too poetic if Todd Golden leaves for the NBA and Billy Donovan returns to the place in which he coached for 15 years, winning two National Championships, and making four Final Fours.

Even if the Gators job doesn’t open, there will be several programs that will be keeping an eye on Donovan throughout the season, specifically the Kentucky Wildcats who have been struggling in the transfer portal as its fanbase grows restless with Mark Pope after two seasons despite making the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Some people around the NBA have also floated the idea that the Chicago Bulls could in interested in Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, to replace Billy Donovan on the sidelines.

Regardless, Billy Donovan potentially returning to college basketball within the next two seasons will only make the sport stronger and create more storylines around the country next winter.