Todd Golden Gives Noncommittal Answer on Golden State Warriors Rumors Despite Florida's Loaded Roster

Perhaps the coaching carousel in college basketball is not done yet.

A report from Yahoo! Sports surfaced earlier in the week saying that the Golden State Warriors would be interested in Florida head coach Todd Golden if Steve Kerr decided to retire or the team opted to move in a different direction.

Golden has ties to the area, being an associate head coach at the University of San Francisco for three seasons before being named as the head coach of the Dons from 2019-2022.

After leaving the Bay Area for Gainesville, Golden led Florida to the 2025 National Championship and SEC Tournament title before being named as the SEC Coach of the Year in 2026 and winning the conference’s regular season championship.

In his head coaching career, Todd Golden is 160-77 overall and 103-41 with Florida, but he tried to pour cold water on the rumors linking him to the Warriors but never gave a definitive response.

“I’m definitely planning on coaching the Gators,” he told reporters on Wednesday about the speculation, leaving the door open for him to change his mind.

Todd Golden: “definitely planning on coaching the Gators” pic.twitter.com/2OSeutmFk6 — Caden Alvis (@CadenAlvis05) April 22, 2026

However, it would be a surprise to see Golden bolt after he is expected to return his entire frontcourt, led by the massive announcement on Tuesday in which All-American Thomas Haugh, a projected lottery pick, is pulling out of NBA Draft and returning to school.

Haugh’s announcement came shortly after Alex Condon also announced his return to the Gators while starting center Rueben Chinyelu is still going through the NBA Draft process but is also expected to remain with Florida.

A big reason for the return of all three players was head coach Todd Golden and the chance to chance another championship with the core on the team. The deadline for players to officially withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 27 to maintain their college eligibility and surely the Warriors will have a better idea of who its head coach will be by then.