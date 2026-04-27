Auburn Trying to Rejuvenate Former Standout's Career and Beef Up Frontcourt

The Auburn basketball program knows it has to beef up the interior of its team and it’s even more important with the departures of Keyshawn Hall and KeShawn Murphy, two of its most important frontcourt players.

Steven Pearl has been up for the challenge this offseason with the addtions of Creighton center Owen Freeman, Troy forward Thomas Dowd, and South Alabama forward Adam Olsen.

Freeman is an interesting player who fell very short of expectations with the Bluejays last season, battling injuries and limited playing time after landing a major NIL deal after playing the first two seasons of his career at Iowa.

The 6-foot-11 center started only nine games a year ago and averaged only 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 34 games as a freshman with the Hawkeyes and 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 19 games during his sophomore season.

It feels like a major risk for Auburn to bring Owen Freeman in to, presumably, be its starting center next season after his struggles but a change of scenery and scheme could be the best thing for the former Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Auburn also added wins Thomas Dowd and Adam Olsen this offseason to not only help fill the void inside but create added scoring depth on its roster.

Down, a transfer from Troy, averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 points last season and has steadily improved in his three seasons with the Trojans. Now, he will make the jump to the SEC and try and fill a complimentary role with the Tigers.

The same can be said for Adam Olsen, although he made an immediate impact at South Alabama. The freshman posted 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds on 39.5-percent from 3-point range and will be looking to make an immediately impact in the SEC to try and get Auburn back to the NCAA Tournament.

It was a rough debut season for Pearl and the Tigers but it semes like he might have learned some valuable lessons and will the Auburn basketball program headed back in the right direction.