Texas Will Have Long Wait Until Selection Sunday After SEC Tournament Loss
The NCAA Tournament is very soft and it’s getting softer.
The first days of conference tournaments are not being kind to teams on the cusp of a bid.
Indiana lost its first game in the Big Ten Tournament, SMU lost its second game of the ACC Tournament, and now Texas gets added to that list.
The Longhorns dropped its opening game of the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss, capping off a stretch of five losses in six games and putting its NCAA Tournament status in jeopardy. Its last two losses were the most damaging, dropping a home contest to Oklahoma before its defeat to the Rebels.
Yet the way it loss to Ole Miss might have been the most troubling. The Rebels made only one 3-pointer and Texas made six more free throws in the game, but turnovers were the story of the game.
Ole Miss only committed three turnovers and none in the second half. In total, the Rebels outscored Texas 13-0 in points off turnovers during the 10-point victory.
Prior to its losing stretch, Texas looked like it righted the ship in its season and was destined for the NCAA Tournament, winning five straight games.
Despite its slide, many still thought Sean Miller’s team would make the NCAA Tournament but now its fate is in the hands of the selection committee. But Texas still has the wins to keep itself in the conversation to make the Field of 68.
The Longhorns had an 8-12 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games entering Wednesday’s loss with victories over then No. 23 NC State, No. 13 Alabama, No. 10 Vanderbilt, and No. 21 Georgia. It also has a win on the road against Texas A&M.
Texas’ resume has flaws, as most teams around the bubble do, but its wins are impressive enough to keep hope alive for the NCAA Tournament. Even if it’s a First Four appearance, the Longhorns should not give up hope yet.