Basketball Icons Joe Mazzulla, Maverick Carter, Bob Huggins and More Praise Jerrod Calhoun's Hiring At Cincinnati

Jerrod Calhoun is the newest head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team, and the basketball world is buzzing. Names like super agent Maverick Carter, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, and more gave their thoughts on the hire this week via the school's press release announcing him as HC.

All the famous names either coached with, played with, grew up with Calhoun, or coached at Cincinnati, like Mick Cronin.

Calhoun is coming over from Utah State after really getting rolling as a head coach at Youngstown State.

He previously spent seven seasons at Youngstown State before the past two with Utah State, compiling a 118-106 record in Ohio, and claimed the first-ever regular season conference championship in YSU program history in 2022-23.

At Utah State, Calhoun held a 55-15 record during his two years at the helm. The 10-seed Aggies suffered a 72-47 loss to 7-seed UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season and fell in the second round to Arizona this season.

Now, he will assemble the rest of his staff alongside Paul Molinari and general manager Corey Evans to get the winning snowball rolling into a Bearcat avalanche.

Famous Endorsements

Dec 1, 2018; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with Youngstown State Penguins head coach Jerrod Calhoun before the game at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Check out all of the top comments below, including Carter comparing Calhoun's commitment to the game to arguably one of the two greatest players to ever touch a basketball, LeBron James:

Bob Huggins

University of Cincinnati Former Head Basketball Coach (1989-2005), Basketball Hall of Famer

“Jerrod Calhoun is one of the top young coaches in college basketball and a great fit for the University of Cincinnati. He started with me as a student assistant with the Bearcats and later worked on my staff at West Virginia, where he helped us reach the Final Four. He’s earned everything he’s gotten. Jerrod works, he connects with people, and he knows how to build a program. I’ve enjoyed watching his growth over the years, and I’m proud of what he’s accomplished. Cincinnati is getting a great coach.”

Joe Mazzulla

Boston Celtics Head Coach

“Jerrod Calhoun has had a huge impact on my coaching career. His energy, passion, and ability to connect with players are elite. He develops student-athletes on and off the court and builds a culture that’s tough, accountable, and built to win. He is committed to doing things the right way every single day. The University of Cincinnati is getting a dynamic leader who’s going to elevate the entire program from day one.”

Mick Cronin

UCLA Head Coach

“I am super excited for Bearcats fans! Jerrod is a great coach. He’s in his prime, he’s innovative and smart, and, most importantly, he knows how to make a team into a winning program. This is great for the University of Cincinnati, and I’m very happy for Jerrod as well.”

Maverick Carter

Sports & Entertainment Executive

“I’ve known Jerrod since we were 11 years old, and the only person that I’ve met that loves the game and is as committed to the game as much as him is LeBron, and it’s a tie.”

Jim Tressel

State of Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Youngstown State University President Emeritus, The Ohio State University, Former Head Football Coach

“I’m so excited for the UC Bearcats and the Calhoun family. Jerrod, Sarah, and the entire staff will bring a special family atmosphere to the Bearcat Basketball Nation! Coach Calhoun’s leadership and masterful teaching of the game of basketball will be on full display. Get ready!”

Mike Gansey

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager

“I have known Jerrod since middle school, when we played together, and even back then, you knew he was going to do something special as a head coach. It’s pretty impressive the trajectory he has been on, winning at every level … Fairmont State, Youngstown State, and Utah State. He pours his life into the game of basketball and has been a culture changer for the better everywhere he goes. I’m very excited for Jerrod and his family to be back in the state of Ohio. He will be a great addition to the community and fans of the University of Cincinnati.”

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