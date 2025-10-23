Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Guard May Return For Seventh College Season in 2026
CINCINNATI — Kerr Kriisa may not be entering his final year of college basketball eligibility. The new Bearcats guard noted he has a possible path to a seventh year in the sport if things work out the right way with the NCAA.
Kriisa has starred in the sport for over half a decade as an adamant lover of CBB. He doesn't see this type of passion in other leagues and would love to run it back one more time.
"College basketball is the best thing in the world," Kriisa told the local media in a breakout session at 2025 Big 12 Media Days. "You can't compare college basketball to your league to the NBA, because the community and everything about it is so special. Everybody has their own mascot. Everybody takes pride. And it's just the best. It really is like it makes me that, like, smiley, it's a super cool thing."
UC head coach Wes Miller echoed the outlook.
"If you look at some of the rules and stuff, he may have another year," Miller said. "You guys [media] didn't know Day Day [Thomas] had another year last year."
Kriisa averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assists in 17.3 minutes per game with the Kentucky Wildcats last season after time at Arizona and West Virginia. He is getting a medical redshirt for his (potential) final season and should be a solid, fresh ballhandler at 6-3, 185 pounds.
The veteran averaged 11 points and 4.7 assists with WVU in 2023-24 on 42.4% shooting from outside. He just posted 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting in Friday's exhibition against Michigan.
"You always want to be in a school where people care about basketball and the fans love the school and everything," Kriisa said about choosing UC. "I don't think there's a better example than Cincinnati, with a super-rich history of basketball. People care about all those kinds of things."
Kriisa is back in action on Friday in another road exhibition, this time against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out the full comments below from Neil Meyer of the Front Office News:
