Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 91-62 Blowout Over Kansas State

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats posted their biggest win by margin in the Big 12 so far this season, 91-62 against Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The complete showing marked a first victory outside of Fifth Third Arena this season for Cincinnati. Wes Miller's team made a season-best 16 3-pointers, shooting 57.1% (16-of-28) from outside.

Jizzle James (24 points) poured in six of those triples, and Baba Miller bit into his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and a career-high-tying four blocks.

"I'm pleased with the way we came out of the gates on both ends of the floor," Wes Miller said after the blowout win. "I thought we were really engaged defensively and offensively. We shot it. We've always felt we had this great offensive roster we put together. We've never felt like we had it together at any point. Seeing guys the last couple games start to find their offensive rhythm at the same time, it's been nice."

The Bearcats have kept fighting all season and are doing everything the program can to make a miracle run down the stretch of this season to get back into the NCAA Tournament mix.

No matter what they do the rest of the regular season, they likely have to at least make it to the conference championship game (four wins in the Big 12 Tournament) for any shot at the big dance.

"It's the first time we've just had everybody start to shoot the ball and play offensively in sync," Wes Miller said about the last two games. "You know, we're a bunch of guys who are all kind of playing within a rhythm. It hadn't happened all year, and it's happened in the last two games, and it's been nice to see. I mean, we've felt like we put together this special roster. And I think Kansas State would say the same thing, too, but we've never really had it together with any real continuity.

"And still tonight, I mean, we look over Jalen Haynes and Moustafa (Thiam) aren't playing, and Kerr Kriisa is still dealing with the shoulder stuff, so we still haven't had that, but it's nice to see the ball go in with the guys that are out there playing the last couple games."

Check out the top highlights from Wednesday's road win:

Highlights from last night's 91-62 win at Kansas State:



🔺 James: 24p, 6-8 3FG

🔺 Celestine: 18p, 4-6 3FG

🔺 Miller: 16p, 12r, 6a, 4b

🔺 Harris: 12p, 3r

🔺 Thomas: 10p, 7a, 2s pic.twitter.com/xVnBuBESBy — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) February 12, 2026

