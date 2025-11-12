Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From Win Against Dayton
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats overcame a mass of 24 turnovers on Tuesday night to take out the Dayton Flyers 74-62 for their second consecutive win in this rivalry series.
Day Day Thomas (20 points, four assists, 12-12 on free throws) and Moustapaha Thiam (five points, seven rebounds, four blocks) powered the victory to move Cincinnati to 3-0 on the season.
It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati won and covered the 7.5-point betting spread.
"Nobody's going to work on getting better more than I am after I get out of this press conference," Miller said about his team's turnover issues. "But number two, we won. So let's talk about winning, too. Let's not just talk about everything we didn't do well. We just beat Dayton at home with a new team, and the team is trying to figure out how to get better. So, I'm not going to let you guys make it negative. We might get negative in the film tomorrow a little bit, but this should be about the fact that we won. First and foremost, we won the damn game, and that's what matters.”
Wes Miller's team is now up to third nationally in defensive rating on KenPom.
“I think our whole team is that way," Thomas said about the win being a good test ahead of conference play. "I think our whole team is wired that way; nobody backs down from anybody. Dayton is a good program. They're a very respected program. They're always in there, in their league. They're the top two, three, constantly making it to March Madness. So, we definitely were very locked in for the game. That's a quad one or quad two win. So that's great.”
Check out the top moments from the win below:
