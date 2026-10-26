Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Projected 2026-27 Roster Budget Among Top Schools Nationally

The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to launch the Jerrod Calhoun era in just about a week.

This will be a Cincinnati team that will be fielding nearly an entirely different roster than last season. The Bearcats have rostered a team full of 15 incoming transfers, compiling a class ranked No. 23 in the nation according to 247Sports.

The bottom line is, if there is a team that, for at least one season, will be made or broken by the transfer portal, it will be Cincinnati. With so much on the line, Cincinnati must have splashed the cash for their roster, right?

Tier 3 Roster Spend

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mj Collins (2) shoots against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent report compiled by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander and Isaac Trotter, the pair estimated that Cincinnati’s 2026 roster cost anywhere between $15.1 million to $17.5 million.

That spend placed them alongside the likes of Arizona, Auburn, Gonzaga, Houston, Miami, Michigan State, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC and Vanderbilt.

What Do These Numbers Point To?

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Tylen Riley (10) celebrates a win in the second half of the CareSource Invitational exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. The Bearcats won 79-68. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is always good not to just take into account what you are spending, but to instead look elsewhere to see where other high-major programs you sit beside are. To be alongside programs like Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston and Michigan State is a massive thumbs-up. At each school, you are seeing an elite coach and some of the most prestigious dynasties since the turn of the century, which is a great sign for the belief in Calhoun.

The baseline level of spending is needed to really expect success right away.

Is This Sustainable?

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati coach Jerrod Calhoun interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfers can often cost more than high school recruits, seeing as they have the proof on paper that they can compete at a high level, and for the sake of this team in the long term, 15 transfers a year, year in, year out, is going to be tough to sustain.

That being said, the most important thing is for Calhoun to lay out a plan that is worth investing in. If that is done, and the high school recruits start to pour in, then even if that number slightly decreases, it may not mean the team’s results are doing the same.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows: Apple and Spotify.