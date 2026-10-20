Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered the 2026 college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the Big 12, but despite sporting a 6-0 record through the first seven weeks, their odds have fallen to +200 to win the conference after strong starts by other teams, including BYU and Utah, who are also undefeated.

Texas Tech is favored to improve to 7-0 this week as they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Red Raiders may win this game, but will they cover the double-digit spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech -10.5 (-110)

Cincinnati +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -450

Cincinnati +333

Total

OVER 56.5 (-110)

UNDER 56.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Texas Tech record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Cincinnati record: 4-2 (1-2 in Big 12)

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Texas Tech games this season

Cincinnati is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Cincinnati games this season

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Key Player to Watch

JC French IV, QB - Cincinnati Bearcats

JC French IV may be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the Big 12. He has completed 70.6% of passes for 1,338 passing yards and nine touchdowns. More importantly, he has yet to throw a single interception. If Cincinnati wants to pull off the upset, the Bearcats will need French IV to have a big game.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Best Bet

Texas Tech is the rightful favorite in this game, but I don't think the Red Raiders should be favored by this many points. They have some significant flaws, including their offense, which ranks just 53rd in the country in EPA per pass and 88th in EPA per rush. In fact, the Cincinnati offense outranks the Texas Tech offense in both of those metrics.

The big question mark will be whether or not the Bearcats will be able to score enough against the strong Red Raiders defense in order to cover the spread. Texas Tech can be thrown on, ranking 67th in opponent pass success rate, so if JC French IV brings his best stuff, this game is going to be a lot closer than some people think.

I'll take the points with the Bearcats.

Pick: Cincinnati +10.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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